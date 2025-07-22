‘Real reason’ Vanessa Feltz won’t comment on Ben Ofoedu’s wedding and his new wife’s ‘attack’

The ‘real’ reason Vanessa Feltz is not planning to comment on ex Ben Ofoedu’s wedding has been ‘revealed’.

Singer Ben, 53, tied the knot this month to his wife, 29-year-old Vanessa Brown, who he calls “Vanessa 2.0”.

Vanessa – who ended things with Ben in 2023 after 17 years due to his cheating – has remained tight-lipped on Ben’s nuptials.

But now, it’s been reported that there is a certain reason why Vanessa is yet to address Ben’s wedding.

Ben Ofoedu’s ‘swipe’ at Vanessa Feltz on his wedding day

Ben’s reported £100k wedding to Vanessa Brown – an aesthetics expert – took place in Cumbria earlier this month.

He first met Vanessa, who is 23 years his junior, last year. And in February, after a month of dating, Ben and Vanessa got engaged in New York City.

However, amid his exciting wedding news, Ben took a brutal swipe at ex Vanessa – whom he was engaged to for years. Referencing his relationship with Vanessa he told MailOnline: “I wasted 17 years of my life.”

Stop talking about it, it’s so tragic!

Meanwhile, new bride Vanessa also hit out at Vanessa. She told the publication: “To be honest I don’t care whatsoever, I couldn’t care less about her. She is his ex – I have exes – and they’re in the past.”

Vanessa then said: “Why would you care? Enjoy your retirement, your family and just chill. Stop talking about it, it’s so tragic!”

‘Real reason’ Vanessa hasn’t commented on Ben’s wedding

Since then, Vanessa has remained silent on Ben’s wedding. But according to sources, Vanessa is yet to address it due to her ‘fury’ over him still speaking about her – despite their split.

“The split was obviously not exactly amicable, but never did Vanessa think that Ben would still be going on about her now. To her it’s pretty obvious that every time he speaks of her it raises his profile, and she simply won’t play ball. She knows what his game is and she just wishes he could move on too,” an insider told MailOnline.

Vanessa’s ‘new nickname’

The insider added: “Vanessa absolutely hates it when Ben uses her in any way to increase his own publicity. She takes the view that he might not stop – but she certainly won’t be party to any of it.”

Meanwhile, the source also claimed that Ben’s pals have come up with a nickname for Vanessa: ‘1.0′ – the original Vanessa.

“It all feels like Vanessa is the ‘old’ one. It’s a bit mean. Of course, Ofoedu clearly doesn’t like his ex, but for his friends to say that isn’t very nice. You wonder if – and when – this fallout is ever going to end,” they said.

ED! has contacted Vanessa’s representatives for comment.

