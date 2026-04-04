Vanessa Feltz ‘nuked with a laser’ after being rushed to hospital for emergency surgery: ‘The pain was absolutely extraordinary’

Vanessa Feltz, who is appearing on The Chase Celebrity Special this evening (April 4), previously opened up about her painful emergency surgery.

In 2024, Vanessa had emergency surgery (Credit: Channel 5)

Vanessa Feltz rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

In September 2024, the talk show host revealed she had been admitted to the hospital after being left in “agony”.

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“There was nothing wrong with me at all and then suddenly I got this pain and it was just absolutely extraordinary. I’ve never had anything like it and I’ve given birth to two children naturally and never had any pain like that in my life,” Vanessa announced on Instagram.

“I was in agony I couldn’t sit down, I couldn’t lie down, I didn’t know what to do, it was absolutely astounding.”

She continued: “Scan showed big kidney stone. OMG! Astoundingly painful. Rushed into theatre. Very grateful thanks to my daughters nurses porters anaesthetist and wonderful surgeon. Thank you so much.”

Vanessa said the pain was ‘remarkable’ (Credit: YouTube)

‘In the end, I had to be nuked with a laser’

Days later, Vanessa appeared on Jeremy Vine, where she opened up further about her surgery.

“I was felled by a kidney stone. Who knew? One thing I was absolutely fine making lunch for the grandbabies, having a laugh, hungry, normal, everything. And the next minute, the pain was absolutely extraordinary,” she elaborated.

“I’ve had natural childbirth twice, I’ve got some idea of pain, but this was remarkable. Actually remarkable. Anyway, in the end, I had to be nuked with a laser.”

Jeremy then asked Vanessa: “They don’t say, ‘Just let it come out naturally?'”

In response, Vanessa said it was “too big”, adding: “They scanned it, it was five millimetres, just a bit more than that”.

She continued: “When they said, if it’s over five millimetres, we’ll have to operate, I was praying, please let it be over five millimetres. Please let them operate, because I couldn’t bear the thought of having to endure it for another second. I’m delighted to be here, I can’t tell you.”

Read more: Vanessa Feltz reveals ‘secret’ boyfriend as she makes ‘humiliating and embarrassing’ dating admission

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