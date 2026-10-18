Strictly host Emma Willis takes cheeky swipe at Will Best after he welcomes baby boy

Emma Willis left Strictly Come Dancing fans in stitches after teasing Will Best about new-parent exhaustion during his return to the BBC dance show.

Will and his fiancée Tobi welcomed their first baby last Sunday, announcing the happy news on his Instagram account. Despite the sleepless nights that come with a newborn, Will was back on the dancefloor with partner Dianne Buswell for an Elton John-inspired jive as part of Strictly’s Icons Week.

Emma made a cheeky joke on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Will Best receives Strictly baby gifts and swipe from Emma Willis after his jive

Emma’s playful dig came just moments before Will and Dianne took to the floor.

As the hosts and judges introduced the couple, they revealed a selection of gifts to celebrate Will’s new arrival. Emma, however, opted for something a little different, holding up a miniature violin instead of a traditional baby present.

“I got Will this teeny tiny violin just in case he ever complains about how tired he is after it was his fiancé who gave birth,” she joked.

The quip clearly struck a chord with viewers, who were quick to share their reactions online.

“The tiny violin is sending me,” one fan wrote.

Another simply posted “EMMA” alongside crying emojis, while a third declared: “Oh my god, Emma with the tiny violin LFG feminism”

Will and Dianne scored 31 points (Credit: BBC)

Will and Dianne’s performance

The pair had plenty to celebrate beyond the joke, with their jive earning one seven and three eights from the judges. Their total of 31 points put them third on the leaderboard, behind Cach Mercer and Jaime Winstone.

The Strictly team had also gone all out with gifts for Will’s baby boy. Shirley Ballas presented a tiny pair of dance shoes, while Craig Revel Horwood handed over a paddle displaying a one.

The idea was for the little one to judge his dad’s dancing from home.

Later in the show, the cast presented Will with a personalised blue outfit emblazoned with the words “Tiny Dancer”.

Will also took a moment to wave to his son during a conversation with Johannes Radebe, expressing his hope that the baby was enjoying watching the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Best (@iamwillbest)

Dianne Buswell supports Will Best through new parenthood

While Emma’s joke brought plenty of laughs, Will and Dianne’s filmed rehearsal segment struck a more emotional note, with both becoming tearful as they discussed the realities of parenthood.

Dianne, who welcomed a son with Joe Sugg last year, was well placed to offer some advice about the exhaustion that comes with having a newborn. She reassured Will, telling him: “But it’s like a magical tired.”

Will, meanwhile, praised Dianne for balancing motherhood with the demands of professional dancing, calling her an inspiration and saying he hoped to learn from her experience.

After their performance, Dianne also acknowledged just how challenging it had been for Will to master such a busy jive while missing out on sleep. She praised him for getting through the routine, adding that he had done it for his son.

Will first shared news of the birth in an Instagram video filmed at the hospital, where he was seen holding his baby boy. Tobi also teased him on social media about the challenge of juggling a newborn, sleepless nights and rehearsals for the jive.

Read more: Strictly 2026 fans accuse the judges of ‘overmarking’ Shaun Wright-Phillips after they branded routine ‘brilliant’

The Strictly results show airs tonight (Sunday, October 18) from 7.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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