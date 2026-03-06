Louis Walsh has sneakily called Simon Cowell out for ‘fixing’ votes on The X Factor.

The Irish judge, who joined the show during its launch in 2004, mentored the likes of JLS, Shayne Ward and Jedward before it ended in 2019.

Each week, the show featured a public vote that determined which two acts were placed at risk of elimination. The judging panel then made the final decision on who would leave the competition.

However, according to Louis, he has alleged that the public vote may not have been as fair or straightforward as it appeared.

Louis joined The X Factor in 2004 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Louis Walsh calls out Simon Cowell in new interview

Louis also revealed that a new documentary about The X Factor is in the works, which will explore both the highs and lows of the show. He added that he is scheduled to film his part for the project next week.

During a new appearance on Ireland’s Today FM yesterday (March 5), Louis opened up about working on the talent show competition.

“We didn’t know the votes, we didn’t know the acts, we didn’t know anything, Sharon Osbourne and I, we didn’t know,” he said.

Host Ray Foley then asked the music manager: “What? So, people are saying there was conspiracy theories and things like that behind the scenes, it was all produced?”

“Yeah, all of the things, we didn’t know. We didn’t know who we were gonna get, what we were gonna do, we didn’t know the votes,” he continued before claiming, “Cowell knew it all”.

“He knew?” Ray asked. “Even as a judge he knew exactly what’s going on, the way the votes were going and all?” he continued.

“Of course he knew!” Louis declared. However, he did add that Simon was “great” to work with at the time.

ED! has contacted Simon’s reps for comment.

Louis slammed Simon last month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Simon is done now’

Louis hasn’t been shy about addressing Simon recently.

Just last month, he told The Sun ahead of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent launch: “BGT, who cares?! It’s not what it was. Back in the old days, it was pulling in 12 million, and the whole country cared who won. Now it doesn’t feel like that. Who even won last year?”

In another part of the interview, Louis claimed that Simon’s fiancée, Lauren Silverman, 48, manages his phone and schedule, and said he hasn’t spoken to him for several years.

He also praised Simon as being “incredible in his prime”, but suggested that he no longer has the same sharp instincts and is now “surrounded by people who won’t tell him the truth”.

Louis reportedly went further in private text messages, reportedly claiming Simon is “done now” and “surrounded by fakes”.

