Singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock opened up about the death of her dogs last year in an emotional interview.

The Little Mix star, who is currently embarking on a solo career, appeared on Paloma Faith’s Mad Sad Bad podcast, where she discussed a range of topics.

Leigh-Anne lost both her dogs last year (Credit: YouTube)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock opens up about losing both dogs

During the Sad segment of the conversation, Leigh-Anne revealed that she noticed her dog, whom she had owned since he was a puppy, “wasn’t feeling himself” around February last year.

Following a visit to the vet, she was informed that he “might not last the night”. Leigh-Anne admitted the heartbreaking news happened “so abruptly” and “so quickly” that she “refused to believe it”.

As a result, she took her dog to another vet and “did everything I could do to save him”. However, she had to unfortunately put him down two days after.

Referring to the dog as “my baby”, Leigh-Anne explained her beloved pet had “seen every single breakup, every single relationship and every single emotion I have ever felt”.

“I didn’t know grief from a pet could feel like that,” she continued, referring to pets as “family”.

Sadly, Leigh-Anne faced more tragic news after her other dog, who was six years old, fell unwell just one month later.

After swallowing something plastic and was forced to have an operation. On the day of the operation, he was told he was “doing fine”.

“A couple of hours after, they called me to say his wound had broken down and he has a 50 percent chance of surviving this operation,” Leigh-Anne added.

She insisted the dog should have the operation. However, before having it done, his body “shut down” and he died.

Reflecting on the hard period, Leigh-Anne added: “So, I lost my baby at 14 years old … and then I lost my other baby”.

Leigh-Anne was supported by fans (Credit: YouTube)

‘I hope she’s okay’

After the episode aired, Leigh-Anne’s fans reacted and offered their support.

“Leigh-Anne is making me cry on Mad, Sad and Bad talking about losing her dogs,” one user wrote on X.

“This is so sad, I hope she’s okay,” another person shared.

“I have a soft spot for dogs, I’d die for my baby I swear,” a third remarked.

