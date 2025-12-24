Singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared an emotional family update on social media where her husband Andre Gray finally reunited with his wife and children.

The Been A Minute hitmaker, who recently performed on Strictly, married her footballer hubby Andre in 2023, two years after welcoming their twin daughters.

While Leigh-Anne is no stranger to showing off her daughters online, she and Andre have yet to reveal their names.

Leigh-Anne and Andre share two twin daughters (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s husband Andre reunites with twin daughters

In 2025, Andre joined the Turkish team Fatih Karagümrük after leaving Plymouth Argyle. After working overseas, the dad-of-two returned home to the UK days before Christmas.

In an Instagram post shared 17 hours ago (December 23), Little Mix star Leigh-Anne documented the moment her daughters saw their dad.

The wholesome pic saw their children wearing matching outfits at the airport. Andre kneeled down as he hugged his daughters.

“I been quiet lately and this is why,” Leigh-Anne wrote in her caption.

“They got daddy back and I’ve got my hubby back.. off to spend some much needed quality time over Christmas, see you all so soon.”

‘You deserve all the family time in the world’

The upload caught the attention of Leigh-Anne’s 9.7 million followers, racking up more than 112,000 likes.

The comments section was also flooded with emotions.

“This picture just melts my heart, I really hope you enjoy this upcoming time with your little family, love you,” one user wrote.

“So beautiful. I wish the happiest Christmas to this beautiful family,” another person shared.

“Hope you have the best Christmas with your beautiful family,” a third remarked.

“I adore this! You deserve all the family time in the world,” a fourth expressed.

“The girls’ hairstyles and outfits are beyond cute! Got their mama to style them well!” a fifth insisted.

In February, Leigh-Anne will release her long-awaited debut solo album, My Ego Told Me To. She will promote the album with a headline tour in April.

