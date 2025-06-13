Singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock has fired back at backlash after covering her twin daughters’ faces in her latest Instagram upload.

The Little Mix star, who is currently pursuing a solo career, gave birth to twin daughters three years ago. She and her husband, footballer Andre Gray, have yet to reveal their names. However, on social media, she refers to her children as her “babbas.”

In her latest update, Leigh-Anne treated fans to a handful of new family images.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock with twin daughters

In an Instagram upload shared 19 hours ago (June 12), Leigh-Anne posted a series of snapshots with her 9.9 million followers.

In the first slide, Leigh-Anne and hubby Andre were captured holding hands with their daughters in front of an exotic location while on vacation. The pair looked down at them, smiling.

For the following slide, their children appeared in a wholesome pic with their arms crossed. Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne and Andre could be seen posing together while their daughters could be seen enjoying time in the sun.

In all of the photos, the faces of Leigh-Anne’s daughters were covered with a green heart emoji.

“Did one of those cheesy family photoshoots on our hols. Girls of course loved every second,” she wrote in her caption.

‘Don’t look then if it offends you’

Following the upload, one user took to the comments section to criticise the chart-topper for hiding her daughters from the public domain.

“What’s the point of posting if you’re not going to show their faces,” one user wrote.

The Don’t Say Love hitmaker fired back, responding: “Don’t look then if it offends you.”

However, many fans were supportive and defended Leigh-Anne.

“What’s the point of your silly comment?” one person asked.

“Leave her alone,” another shared, adding the eye roll emoji.

“Because she can!!” a third remarked.

“It’s literally none of your business what SHE does with HER kids,” a fourth insisted.

