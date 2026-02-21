‘Devastated’ Shane Richie on heartbreaking way he was told his ex-fiancée had taken her own life

Actor Shane Richie, who is appearing on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show tonight (February 21), previously opened up about the death of his former fiancée, dancer Dawn Rodgers.

The 61-year-old, who famously plays Alfie Moon in the BBC soap opera EastEnders, was engaged to Dawn in 1986, and later moved in with her parents in St Helier, Jersey.

They fell in love when Shane was just 21 years old.

Shane’s ex-fiancée took her own life (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Shane Richie on fiancée who took her own life

Shane and Dawn had been engaged for more than a year. However, their relationship came to an end after he began to catch feelings for Loose Women star Coleen Nolan.

In his 2003 memoir, Rags To Richie, Shane admitted he told Dawn that he couldn’t help who he fell in love with.

As a result, the pair went their separate ways, and Dawn moved on with someone else.

Months later, the unimaginable happened. In his book, Shane explained: “I came home from a gig to hear a message on my answer phone with the tragic news Dawn had taken her life.

“It happened on Mother’s Day. She’d gone to her room and taken an overdose of pills and wine.

“I was devastated, I couldn’t even imagine how her family felt.”

Coleen married Shane in 1990 (Credit: ITV)

‘I felt terrible that I’d hurt her’

At the time of their relationship, Shane was an aspiring comedian. As a result, he was not home often and ultimately had an affair after meeting Coleen.

When Coleen’s brother Brian learned what had happened, he reportedly reacted with fury. He pushed Shane up against a wall, insisting that he tell the truth.

Shane revealed in his book that he “told her everything” and apologised, stating he “never intended it to happen”.

He said he “hadn’t planned it” and that Dawn “put on a brave face”. The next morning, Shane drove her to the airport.

She gave him back her engagement ring, and the pair said goodbye.

“I felt terrible that I’d hurt her,” Shane added.

In 1990, Coleen and Shane tied the knot. However, in 1999, they split.

Read more: ‘Look at you!’ Coleen Nolan praised following weight-loss transformation

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know!