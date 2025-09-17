This Morning viewers ‘uncomfortable’ as Michael Mosley’s wife Clare appears on show

Dr Clare Bailey Mosley, the wife of the late Dr Michael Mosley, appeared on This Morning today (September 17). And some viewers weren’t too happy with the interview.

Last June, Michael Mosley died while on holiday in Greece after going missing as he got lost during a mountainous walk. The TV star was 67 at the time.

Now, one year later, his widow, Clare, has written a book, Eating Together, to encourage families to enjoy their meals together.

Michael Mosley’s death – more than one year on

Heartbreakingly, one day into their holiday, Michael Mosley went for a walk alone.

When he failed to return to their holiday home, Clare grew concerned. And a huge four-day search took place, before his body was found on June 9. Tributes immediately poured in for the doctor, who frequently appeared on This Morning

But more than one year on, Clare made an appearance on This Morning to speak to Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard about her new book.

Dr Clare Bailey Mosley appears on This Morning

Clare began her interview by speaking about all of the ways eating together at the dining table would have health benefits as well as mental wellbeing benefits.

But then Ben took the opportunity to ask Clare how she has been since the death of Michael Mosley.

She told him: “It’s been a blur. The children were incredible. They were sensitive and supportive. Even some months on, one of them would just arrive at my doorstep. They have an informal rota. It’s been difficult.”

Clare was then asked why she avoided press during the days Michael was missing. And she admitted it was because there were many different theories going around.

She said: “There were some weird things going on. People were trying to work out what happened. There was a point, I think day three, I said: ‘Well hopefully he has been kidnapped.’ That’s not something you expect to say. But it was something that happened randomly. It was nobody’s fault. He went for a walk and took the wrong route.”

But when Ben asked if she was “angry” about what happened, Clare admitted she’s not.

“I’m not angry. Because, who is there to be angry with? It’s just something that happened. And I’m quite lucky to not have experiences like that with anger.”

Clare and her children went back to Greece for the first time since Michael’s death over the summer.

But during the interview, the conversation kept jumping from Michael’s death, to Clare’s new book. And Clare was evidently struggling to speak about her husband.

Viewers ‘uncomfortable’ during interview

Taking to X during the interview, This Morning viewers were left feeling “uncomfortable” by the interview of wife of Michael Mosley.

One penned: “This is a very odd interview.” Another added: “I am sorry for her loss. But this is an interview we don’t need.”

A third urged: “STOP probing the woman. Leave her alone.”

“Bit of an uncomfortable interview,” another viewer commented.

“This interview is mental. Swerving from book promotion, to husband’s death and back to book promo again,” another added. “I’m really uncomfortable watching her. I don’t know what it is,” said another.

Others said their hearts “went out” to Clare following the loss of her husband. “That was a hard watch.”

