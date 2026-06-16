‘Devastated’ EastEnders fans ‘in tears’ as ‘truly phenomenal’ iPlayer episode reveals fresh agony for Denise

WARNING: This article is full of spoilers for today’s EastEnders episode, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer now but has not yet aired on BBC One, and sees Denise face her worst fears.

Today’s EastEnders delivered one of Denise Fox’s most emotional episodes ever as she finally began her cancer treatment. And viewers were left devastated as the beloved character faced the terrifying reality of a month in isolation.

Fans flooded social media during the episode, with many describing the scenes as “utterly heartbreaking” and praising Diane Parish for a powerful performance.

Denise says an emotional goodbye to her family (Credit: BBC)

Denise says goodbye to her family

After revealing her cancer diagnosis in yesterday’s episode, Denise knows she has to face the music and call the hospital back. Today, she makes the call she has spent days dreading, with Jack by her side.

As she puts on a brave face for her family, Denise tries to keep things light-hearted and normal around Raymond.

However, Chelsea, Ricky and Amy aren’t so easily distracted from the horror of what is happening to their family, and they’re stunned when they learn Denise will be on an isolation ward in hospital for four weeks.

As Chelsea calls Libby to tell her about Denise’s cancer, Max arrives with some beers and the rest of Jack’s friends to show him that he isn’t alone.

Kim is a rock for Denise (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Denise spends her last evening on the Square for a while over at Kim’s.

The pair share a gut-wrenching heart-to-heart where they talk about how Kim will be a mum to Denise’s kids if she doesn’t make it home again, and how terrified Denise is about what is to come.

The sisters pour their hearts out over their shared heartache over what Denise is facing, and the moment that Denise has been dreading comes when Kim takes out her hair weave.

The following day, Denise makes the family promise to stick to her housework rota, and to look after one another.

Jack is keen to leave, but just before they head off, Denise is thrilled to see Libby has arrived to see her off.

Jack is by Denise’s side (Credit: BBC)

Denise starts her gruelling treatment in EastEnders

As Denise arrives at the hospital, she is scared when she sees the room she will spend the foreseeable future in. Jack takes her hand as she bravely gets ready to start her treatment.

But the reality of what she is facing hits when the doctor admits that some people in her position end up in intensive care.

The doctor also tells Denise that this is her best chance for survival, but it comes at a cost. Visitors will be restricted because her immunity will be so low. And she is facing the most gruelling four weeks of her life.

Denise faces her biggest challenge ever (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans have their say about Denise and her emotional episode

As the treatment begins, Jack is by Denise’s side, and she bravely watches as the nurse starts the machine.

But while fans have admitted they were in tears watching Denise’s ordeal, they were also full of praise for Diane Parish as she portrayed Denise’s hospital scenes…

“Wow, just wow. Give Diane Parish all the awards. This storyline has only just begun, and she has already smashed it!” said one fan on social media.

Another fan agreed: “That episode was just utterly heartbreaking. Denise is so brave, I sobbed throughout the whole thing.”

“The moment when Denise asked when she would feel the treatment taking effect had me in tears,” admitted a third viewer. “This is going to be a gut-wrenching watch.”

And another praised the writing and performances across the board. They said: “That episode was truly phenomenal. The doctor’s speech was brutal, and the whole thing was done to absolute perfection.”

With Denise now beginning the fight of her life, this promises to be one of the most emotional storylines ever.

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