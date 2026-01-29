Louis Tomlinson slams ‘unethical’ X Factor as documentary on show confirmed

Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has slammed The X Factor, claiming the show has been “unethical”, right as a shock documentary has been confirmed.

Back in 2010, Louis Tomlinson appeared on The X Factor, and was quickly put in what became one of the biggest bands in the world – One Direction. The band was together for five years, from a very young age. Tragically, in October 2024, member Liam Payne died at 32 years old after falling from a third storey balcony in his hotel in Argentina.

Louis – who recently released a song dedicated to Liam after sharing his heartbreak – has always been open about the struggles they all faced during the early days. But now, it seems he wants talent shows to change. He’s not the only one, as it was recently confirmed that a documentary about the singing competition is in the works.

Louis has hit out at ‘unethical’ talent shows (Credit: YouTube)

What did Louis Tomlinson say about X Factor?

Louis has previously opened up on the struggles of coming from the X Factor, and the pressures that are put on contestants as teens and young adults. But Louis wasn’t just speaking as a former X Factor contestant.

In 2018, he returned to the show for one series as a judge. So, he has really seen both sides.

Now, in a new interview, he reflected on some areas that talent shows specifically could change, in order to help those taking part. Especially because of how much power they hold.

Speaking to The Sun, Louis explained: “It’s the power of those shows – The X Factor and stuff. They are unethical at times.

“I’m sure, if we reflect on those shows, we could do better by the contestants.”

However, Louis – who will be part of a travel series with his fellow One Direction pal – wasn’t trying to be completely negative about the show. He also admitted that it “gives a lot of opportunity” to people who can’t usually access it. And even recognised that he would not be where he is today if it wasn’t for the show.

He explained: “I would never have been a singer if it wasn’t for the show. It is as simple as that.”

One Direction started on The X Factor (Credit: INFphoto.com /Cover Images)

X Factor documentary has been confirmed

The comments Louis Tomlinson made come just after it was confirmed an X-Factor documentary would be taking place.

It was confirmed that Sky is making a “definitive documentary series exploring the era-defining entertainment juggernaut. Not only that, but head judge, Simon Cowell is expected to make an on-screen contribution. It also states others “close” to the show’s journey will feature.

The X Factor has had quite a few controversies over the years. Many previous contestants critcised the show for their care process.

While it’s unknown what contestants of The X Factor will feature, one of the show’s biggest success stories is One Direction. So, it would be expected that they would be spoken about in some shape.

