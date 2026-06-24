Tina O’Brien fuels Coronation Street fan theories with cryptic Sarah Platt Instagram update

Coronation Street’s Tina O’Brien has got viewers talking again after the latest development in the Theo Silverton murder storyline, following Monday night’s episode on June 22.

The long-running whodunnit appeared to finally land on an answer when Sarah Platt was revealed as Theo’s killer. But plenty of fans aren’t convinced it’s quite that straightforward. And, Tina’s latest Instagram post has only added to the speculation.

More surprises are coming (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s Tina O’Brien sparks fresh fan theories after big Theo twist

In the flashback, Sarah was seen striking Theo with a pole before he fell from scaffolding and landed on the ground below. Gary Windass then arrived at the scene. He stepped in to help Sarah cover up what had happened.

This seemingly tied the mystery together in the big dinner party episode that brought the two-month whodunnit to a close.

A day after the episode aired, Tina shared behind-the-scenes photos from filming with cast and crew, reflecting on the storyline finally being out in the open.

She wrote: “SPOILER ALERT. Well… the secret’s finally out. It’s been a strange few months keeping this storyline under wraps, and last night the truth about who killed Theo was finally revealed.

“Filming the dinner party scenes was such a great experience, and I’m so lucky to work with such a fantastic cast, crew and creative team. So now you all know who killed Theo… but the characters don’t.”

But it was her closing remark that really got people talking, as she added: “Trust me, there are still more twists to come. Thank you for watching and for loving Corrie as much as we love making it.”

What could the twists be? (Credit: ITV)

New Coronation Street Theo fan theories sparked

That line quickly set social media buzzing, with fans dissecting what it might mean and whether the storyline is really finished.

Some viewers are now even questioning whether Sarah actually killed Theo at all. Theories suggest there could be more to the moment than first appeared on screen.

One fan wrote: “His leg moved! Someone else finished him off.”

Another said: “There’s got to be more to this because you’d have to leave…and that can’t happen!! …but I don’t want Gary to leave either!”

A third added: “There’s still a twist coming I’m sure of it.”

Sarah Platt may have been named as Theo’s killer, but fans clearly aren’t taking it as the final word just yet. And with Tina O’Brien teasing that more twists are still on the way, viewers are now left wondering whether there’s another shock still to come in the storyline.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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