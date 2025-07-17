BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty “has been looking for a new job”, according to reports, amid claims she could ‘quit’ the BBC.

Naga, 50, is reportedly the fourth highest-paid woman at the Beeb. The Corporation’s annual pay report revealed her salary was between £355,000 and £359,000, which also covers her work on Radio 5 Live.

However, amid recent claims concerning a ‘bullying row’, Naga has been tipped to leave – and talks are said to have been held about working for other broadcasters.

Naga Munchetty hosts alongside Charlie Stayt on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Could Naga Munchetty quit BBC Breakfast?

The Sun claims agents for Naga have been speaking to news radio station LBC in recent weeks.

And, last month, MailOnline reported Naga’s team had held talks with LBC and Sky News. The tabloid news website, however, indicated negotiations did not continue, alleging: “Naga has a reputation for being quite tough and difficult at times.”

An unnamed insider is said to have told MailOnline at the time: “There were quite a few discussions with both Sky and LBC but then it was decided by both that they wouldn’t go any further.”

Now, according to The Sun, there may be renewed interest in a move away from BBC Breakfast following reports she was allegedly reprimanded by bosses.

Additionally, show editor Richard Frediani was also reportedly investigated by an external consultant following complaints about his “draconian” approach and alleged incidents of misconduct.

He has returned to work on BBC Breakfast following an extended leave of absence during the probe.

Naga Munchetty ‘quit’ claims: ‘There were quite a few discussions with both Sky and LBC’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Naga loves the BBC’

A source is quoted as telling The Sun: “Naga loves the BBC and her job. But there’s only so much external noise anyone is prepared to take.

There’s only so much external noise anyone is prepared to take.

“Her team last week renewed talks with LBC. The Global Radio station would suit her as there’s far less of the fluffy nonsense that’s involved in working at the BBC.”

ED! has approached a representative for Naga Munchetty and representatives for BBC Breakfast for comment on The Sun’s claims. A representative for Naga reportedly did not respond to a request for comment to The Sun.

Might the on-screen partnership between Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt come to an end? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Back in April, reports accused BBC Breakfast of harbouring a ‘toxic atmosphere’ behind the scenes.

MailOnline claimed at the time that one insider complained “the whole atmosphere has become poisonous”. Additionally, the show was reportedly likened to a “boys’ club”.

Another source alleged: “The BBC claim to be such a wonderful employer and look after their staff. But it seems that’s more likely to be the case if you are in the gang.”

When approached for comment by ED! at the time, the BBC said: “We don’t comment on individual HR issues.”

Read more: Inside Naga Munchetty’s most scandalous moments as BBC ‘forced to apologise for her behaviour’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know.