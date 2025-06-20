BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty was reportedly reprimanded by bosses for two incidents over the course of three years.

The 50-year-old was allegedly accused of “bullying” a junior staff member and reportedly making an off-air sex jibe while presenting on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Naga hosted the show today (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty allegedly reprimanded by bosses

According to The Sun, Naga was reportedly called in for a meeting with bosses after she allegedly used a crude slang term for a sex act while off air, during a stint presenting on Radio 5 Live.

The BBC Breakfast star then allegedly asked a colleague if they’d done said sex act.

The alleged remark led to Naga being hauled into a meeting with bosses. She was reportedly reprimanded by a senior producer. However, no formal action was taken, it has been claimed.

The incident, which allegedly took place in 2022, was described as “crass, inappropriate and wildly unprofessional. The person felt embarrassed.”

Naga hasn’t addressed the allegations (Credit: BBC)

Alleged bullying row

The Sun has also claimed that the star was reprimanded again, this time for allegedly falsely accusing a junior staff member of stealing.

“It was humiliating. There was no evidence, no apology. The woman left not long after, completely demoralised,” a source claimed.

“That wasn’t an isolated incident. It really is the tip of the iceberg,” another source alleged.

In a statement to ED!, a BBC spokesperson said: “While we do not comment on individual cases, we take all complaints about conduct at work extremely seriously.”

ED! has contacted Naga’s representatives for comment.

Reports have claimed there is trouble behind the scenes at Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

Behind-the-scenes drama at BBC Breakfast

The news comes just a couple of months after it was reported that BBC Breakfast had become embroiled in a bullying storm.

In April, it was reported that tensions were allegedly high behind the scenes, with staff reportedly unhappy with the show’s editor Richard Frediani. Staff had allegedly branded him “aggressive” and “belittling”.

The editor was allegedly subject to two misconduct meetings. One allegation claimed that he physically “shook” an employee during a heated exchange last year. This grievance was upheld.

Frediani also allegedly backed an employee up against a wall and was “jabbing his finger” after expressing unhappiness with an episode of the morning show back in 2019.

In a statement to ED! at the time, a spokesperson for the BBC said: “We don’t comment on individual HR issues.”

However, the corporation has previously stated that the welfare of its employees is a priority and that its Code of Conduct sets out clear expectations on behaviour of employees. The BBC has said it is committed to taking complaints about misconduct in the workplace seriously, stating previously that robust procedures are in place to deal with any complaints.

BBC Breakfast airs daily from 6am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

