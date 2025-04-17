BBC Breakfast has reportedly become embroiled in a bullying storm, with the show being accused of harbouring a “poisonous atmosphere” behind the scenes.

According to new reports, show stalwart Naga Munchetty is also said to have found herself embroiled in the row…

BBC Breakfast behind-the-scenes drama

On the surface, and certainly on screen, there doesn’t seem to be any drama surrounding BBC Breakfast. However, according to a new MailOnline article, things aren’t all rosy behind the scenes of the news programme, which has been running since 2000.

Tensions are reportedly at boiling point, with staff unhappy with the show’s editor Richard Frediani. Staff have allegedly accused him of being “aggressive” and “belittling” towards those who work for him.

However, despite complaints reportedly being made against him, Frediani has gone on to not only hold onto his Breakfast job, but land control of the BBC News at One too.

One person who is reportedly unhappy with Frediani is Naga Munchetty. Naga has been on the show since 2010, and reportedly has an “uneasy” relationship with its editor. However, sources warned that she “isn’t someone to be messed with”.

Naga Munchetty and her ‘uneasy’ relationship with BBC Breakfast editor

Speaking to the publication, a source said: “You have to wonder what on earth is going on. The BBC claims to be this no-nonsense, woke, kind place – yet Fredi has been able to keep climbing the ladder. HR and his bosses are aware of [past] bullying claims against him.”

According to Deadline, Frediani has been subject to two misconduct allegations. One allegation claimed that he physically “shook” an employee during a heated exchange last year. This grievance was upheld.

Frediani also allegedly backed an employee up against a wall and was “jabbing his finger” after expressing unhappiness with an episode of the morning show back in 2019.

Deadline also reported that Frediani allegedly has a tendency to scream down the phone at other BBC News desks. However, it’s unknown whether these complaints were upheld or dismissed by the corporation.

BBC slammed

According to the Mail, employees have been complaining about Frediani since his appointment in 2019. One unnamed staffer reportedly said “the whole atmosphere has become poisonous” and the show is like a “boys’ club”.

Employees are also said to be unhappy with the chief executive of news, Deborah Turness, who reportedly continues to back Frediani.

“There is no way she hasn’t heard what we have all heard,” one source told the Mail.

Another source alleged: “The BBC claim to be such a wonderful employer and look after their staff. But it seems that’s more likely to be the case if you are in the gang.”

When approached for comment by ED!, the BBC said: “We don’t comment on individual HR issues.”

However, the corporation has previously stated that the welfare of its employees is a priority and that its Code of Conduct sets out clear expectations on behaviour of employees. The BBC has said it is committed to taking complaints about misconduct in the workplace seriously, stating previously that robust procedures are in place to deal with any complaints.

ED! also contacted reps for Naga Munchetty for comment.

BBC Breakfast airs daily from 6am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

