Inside Naga Munchetty’s most scandalous moments as BBC ‘forced to apologise for her behaviour’

BBC Breakfast bosses apologised to Geri Horner over a cringe-inducing interview with hosts Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt, it was reported today. But can you recall the other moments below BBC presenter Naga was touched by scandal?

According to The Sun, Spice Girl Geri was left shocked by her treatment, in which Naga asked: “Do you not like being interviewed?”

Furthermore, Charlie also made mention of Geri – making an appearance to promote a book – pointing during the interview. And Naga later asked: “Seven books — did you think you had that in you when you were a Spice Girl?”

Why is an old interview between Naga Munchetty and Geri Horner being dragged up, our expert has asked (Credit: BBC)

Naga Munchetty and Geri Horner BBC ‘scandal’

Additionally, Geri, 52, allegedly said she did not want to appear on BBC Breakfast opposite the pair ever again following her chat.

A source claimed: “Everyone noticed the interview was becoming quite awkward and then when Geri referenced Naga’s life directly things got really frosty. Geri isn’t used to that kind of approach and felt ambushed, it unnerved her.

“A few people apologised afterwards for Naga being a cow to her and then Geri made it clear she didn’t want to be interviewed by them again in future.”

ED! has contacted a representative for BBC Breakfast for comment on The Sun’s story.

Naga Munchetty is one of the Beeb’s biggest stars (Credit: BBC)

‘Talk of a toxic culture’

However, amid the recent claims regarding Geri, and also reports concerning BBC Breakfast editor Richard Frediani, PR expert Fiona Harrold told us she believes Naga may be being targeted as a scapegoat.

Fiona told ED!: “It’s hard to know the truth of what’s really going on at the BBC right now. Everyone will have their point of view. But one person’s interpretation of behaviour as ‘bullying’ will be another’s ‘straight talking’.”

Reflecting on the impact of Richard Frediani reportedly being put on extended leave, Fiona went on: “Both presenters, Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty, are said to have had a strained relationship with their boss. There is talk of a toxic culture behind the scenes.

“However, it appears to be Naga Munchetty who is being held up as the source of the discord.”

Fiona added: “There is a sudden focus on her comments. Interviews are being dragged up and taken apart to suggest that she is a difficult and unprofessional interviewer. A Geri Horner interview from two years ago is doing the rounds to suggest Naga insulted Geri and an apology had to be made. I’m not buying it.”

‘Naga is clearly being targeted’

Furthermore, Fiona added: “Naga is a hugely competent journalist and presenter. And she is clearly being targeted and blamed for the current situation. The fact that she was accompanied by a security guard leaving the BBC centre in Salford this morning following threats is shocking.

“She is clearly being scapegoated right now. I would like to see her co-host issuing a statement of support for her and standing with her. Let’s remember that Naga is not a person who has had misconduct complaints made against her and upheld.

“Scrutiny of her every word and suggestions of tension between Naga and Charlie should stop and be seen for what they are – bullying.”

Matt Tebbutt and Naga have been known to indulge in a spot of ‘banter’ on air (Credit: BBC)

Naga’s scandals – reprimanded by BBC

Back in 2019, Naga Munchetty was reportedly given a reprimand by the BBC after she reflected on comments made by President Trump.

“Every time I have been told, as a woman of colour, to go back to where I came from, that was embedded in racism. Now, I’m not accusing anyone of anything here. But you know what certain phrases mean,” Naga said at the time.

Meanwhile, the BBC concluded Naga was entitled to her view. But said she had gone “beyond what the guidelines allow for”.

Carol Kirkwood ‘feud’

Rumours of a feud between Naga and BBC Breakfast’s weather presenter have been regularly stoked over the past few years.

However, despite ‘on air jibes’, Carol shut down the chatter in 2023. She said: “I love Naga and we just have banter. I love the camaraderie between us and everyone. It’s a good, fun job.”

Matt Tebbutt

Saturday Kitchen’s Matt Tebbutt is another star reports have hinted at Naga may have tension with.

She has ‘teased’ him for years – whether over his weight or who her favourite Matt is. Additionally, she’s also made digs about his clothes!

Keir Starmer

Meanwhile, some of the snowflakes that object to Naga’s presence claim she’s ‘too rude’.

But while Naga may not mince her words as she holds those in positions of power to account, some viewers have felt politicians – such as the current PM – may not deserve quite as rough a ride.

“Naga by name, Naga by nature,” one person said on social media when she interviewed the PM in February 2024. Others, however, hailed her as a strong female voice and urged her to continue to shake things up.

