Naga Munchetty under fire for ‘rude’ and ‘dreadful’ behaviour towards BBC Breakfast guest today: “It was shameful”

Viewers are slamming host of BBC Breakfast Naga Munchetty after her “rude” interview with Labour Leader Sir Kier Starmer.

Following the Labour Party beating the Conservatives in Kingswood and Wellingborough last night (February 15), Kier sat down for a chat with Naga and Charlie Stayt. Relishing in the results, Keir was soon told by Naga that his week had been described as “one of the worst weeks in your leadership.”

Labour Leader Sir Kier Starmer sat down with Naga and Charlie (Credit: BBC)

‘Was it quick enough?’

After previously having to suspend two parliamentary candidates after having rows about anti-Semitism in Labour, Naga questioned why there had been such a delay before Keir got rid of his Rochdale candidate Azhar Ali.

Naga also pointed out the number of “U-turns” seen during his Labour leadership.

Kier said he had done something “never done before” by taking away support for his candidate. He insisted he sacrificed a Labour win in the upcoming contest.

Naga, however, put her foot down and demanded an answer, asking why he hadn’t got rid of Azhar sooner.

“Was it quick? A decision is a decision, you can say it was decisive, but was it quick enough?”

When Kier tried to answer, Naga cut him off again, asking why the announcement didn’t happen sooner.

However, the Labour Leader insisted the U-turn was performed within a day.

Naga was branded ‘rude’ for interview with Kier (Credit: BBC)

Naga slammed for ‘rude’ behaviour

Some viewers were less than impressed with Naga’s behaviour during her interview with Kier and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent.

“What an absolutely dreadful interview of Starmer on #BBCBreakfast. Naga doesn’t want to talk about the by-elections or policies, only about his personality. He handled it really well, but it was shameful negativity by the BBC,” one user wrote.

“I can’t stand Keir Stamer, but Naga is so rude. Naga by name, Naga by nature,” another person shared.

“Naga is a [bleep] to everyone, not just Starmer,” a third remarked.

“Naga trying to twist the Narrative again! Kier Starmer is the front man it is the electorate that decides not Starmer,” a fourth commented.

Some people, however, agree with Naga.

One user wrote: Naga is right though. She knows, and we all know, that he spent days defending Azhar Ali and only suspended him when the going got tough. Starmer is a phoney.”

Another shared: “She asks awkward questions of politicians. That’s part of her job and she’s damn good at it.”

So what do you think?