EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick ‘dumped by girlfriend’ amid Strictly sex toy scandal

EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick was reportedly been dumped by his girlfriend shortly before this weekend’s scandal – which apparently saw him brandishing a sex toy backstage on the Strictly tour.

It was reported by The Sun that 30-year-old Jamie, who plays Jay Brown on the soap, had been admonished by BBC bosses after filming himself waving the sex toy around backstage, along with Go Compare man Wynne Evans.

Jamie performed with professional Michelle Tsiakkas on last year’s Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Jamie Borthwick ‘dumped’ by girlfriend

The tabloid are now reporting that, prior to this week’s scandal, Jamie had been dumped by his girlfriend Chloe – just after he completed work on the Strictly live tour.

A source told the publication: “Strictly was a whirlwind for Jamie and they managed to keep it going when he was on the show. But Chloe dumped Jamie when he finished the Strictly tour. She said she felt like Jamie didn’t have time for her.”

Although the breakup happened before the current scandal, the tabloid’s source revealed what Chloe made of the offending video.

“Seeing the video of him with the sex toy and acting so weirdly made her realise it was the right choice. Jamie acts like a boy in a man’s body. She doesn’t have time for that,” the source finished.

Jamie plays Jay Brown on the BBC soap (Credit: BBC)

Jamie Borthwick and Wynne Evans in ‘telling off’ from Strictly bosses amid sex toy scandal

This comes as footage obtained this week shows Jamie and Wynne joking around with a sex toy. in the video, reportedly filmed backstage at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena, Jamie filmed himself playing with the toy as a shirtless Wynne practiced a routine in the background.

Holding up the flesh-coloured rubber toy, Jamie is reported as saying: “Look at what he bought me. I opened it up, and he surprised me with this, didn’t he? It’s so funny.”

The Sun claims that he then sent the video to the Strictly celebs’ WhatsApp group. This earned him and Wynne a telling-off from BBC bosses.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

