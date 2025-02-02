EastEnders’ Jamie Borthwick’s a TV favourite – but what does he have a girlfriend?

The actor shot to fame age of just 12 playing Jay Brown on BBC’s EastEnders. Since then, he’s become a soap legend, and also had a memorable stint on the 2024 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

However, away from the cameras and showbiz world, Jamie – who is on The Chase Celebrity Special today (February 2) usually keeps his private life pretty low-key.

But which EastEnders star did he have a “crush” on? And what’s the recent situation between Jamie and the Strictly Come Dancing pro Jowita Przystal? Keep on reading to find out…

Jamie Borthwick and EastEnders star ‘girlfriend’ Jazzy

Back in 2023, rumours circulated that Jamie was dating his EastEnders co-star Jazzy Phoenix – who played Nadine Keller in 2023.

Jazzy also reportedly dated another EastEnders star, Bobby Brazier.

However, she shut down claims of a Jamie romance by sanding a selfie of the pair, along with the caption: “Weekly gossip = complete.”

Nonetheless, this isn’t the first time Jamie’s been linked to a co-star.

Jamie and Danielle Harold

Also in 2023, it was rumoured that Jamie was dating his co-star Danielle Harold, who played his on-screen wife Lola Pearce.

However, Jamie shut down the speculation in an interview with The Mirror.

“They linked me with Jazzy and they linked me with Danielle. I’m just surprised they haven’t linked me with [Strictly professional partner] Nancy [Xu]!’ he said at the time.

“There is no lady on the scene at the minute, I’m just enjoying the quiet life.”

Danielle also responded to the dating claims: “I’m just going to leave that one out there, because it’s soo funny. It makes me laugh so much, I’d hate to squash it!” she told Fabulous magazine.

Jamie’s ‘crush’ on EastEnders star

During an interview with Radio Times, Jamie admitted to having a crush on his co-star Emma Barton, who plays Honey Mitchell.

Their characters became an item on the soap – but ended up calling it quits due to their age difference.

“I was about 14 when I first set eyes on Emma,” he said.

“I fell in love with her long, shapely legs and I wanted to marry her. Perry [Fenwick, who plays Billy] told me to chat her up, and I remember walking over to her and saying: ‘Alright darlin’, wow, you smell nice.’ It brought the house down and we still laugh about it now.”

Tasha Ghouri shuts down Jamie Borthwick ‘girlfriend’ rumours

Jamie and Tasha Ghouri have also been linked in recent weeks, after reportedly growing close on the Strictly tour.

Rumours surfaced after Strictly co-star Carlos Gu branded them a “new couple in the making” in an Instagam post.

However, Tasha – who recently split from boyfriend Andrew Le Page – has shut down any romance claims.

She shared a selection of pictures from the tour on her social media, with Jamie commenting on the pics.

One follower then wrote in response: “So with Tasha, don’t know why you and Tasha are hiding it,” before adding: “Hope you and Tasha are happy together.”

However, Tasha quickly set the record straight, replying: “You know two people can be very good friends which is what we are.”

Jamie’s ‘secret Strictly romance’

More recently, it’s been reported that Jamie and Strictly pro Jowita Przystal have been secretly dating.

The pair met on the Christmas special of the show in 2023. And almost two years later, Jamie and Jowita are said to have grown close on the recent Strictly tour.

“Things did get romantic between them, Jowita loves Jamie’s playfulness and sense of humour, not to mention he’s a very talented dancer,” a source told MailOnline.

“They’re still enjoying each other’s company as they perform on the Strictly tour, with the cast believing their romance could well lead to something long-term.”

ED! has contacted Jamie and Jowita’s representatives for comment.

Watch Jamie on The Chase Celebrity Special on Sunday (February 2) at 5pm on ITV1.

