‘Big issue’ behind Johannes Radebe’s Strictly return ‘revealed’ following concerns from BBC

Strictly Come Dancing pro Johannes Radebe has officially been persuaded to return to the iconic ballroom this autumn, following months of speculation and behind-the-scenes concerns over his availability.

The South African star has become one of the BBC show’s most beloved professionals. Luckily for fans and BBC bosses, Johannes has managed to find time in his jam-packed diary to appear in the 2025 series.

Strictly Come Dancing is due to return in September. Earlier today, the BBC confirmed the professional dancers returning to the series in 2025. And, happily, JoJo is among them…

Johannes will be returning for the 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: ITV)

Johannes Radebe returning to Strictly Come Dancing 2025

The 37-year-old dancer was previously tipped to step away from Strictly due to a flurry of exciting new opportunities.

These include a seven-month tour with Kinky Boots: The Musical. He is also working on developing a film based on his life story. But it seems Johannes and show bosses have come to an agreement.

“Johannes’s big issue was how to juggle all his work commitments beyond Strictly with taking part in the show itself,” a Strictly source alleged to The Sun.

“Although he always wants to be a part of the contest, he found himself in a difficult situation at the end of 2024 because he has so many projects coming up over a 12-month period.”

Insiders say BBC execs were worried he might be forced to step back from the show. However, they were determined to make his return work.

“Strictly bosses were concerned he might not be able to commit to returning to the show. But after lengthy discussion with Johannes, both show bosses and the dancer can now make it work.”

Johannes joined the Strictly Come Dancing cast in 2018 (Credit: Cover Images)

Johannes is ‘still one of the family’

Despite his rising stardom, Johannes is said to be highly valued by producers for remaining grounded, warm and still very much a team player.

They added that he is “very much still viewed as being one of the family of pros”. The source was also keen to point out that he “hasn’t had any special treatment in agreeing to make his return”.

