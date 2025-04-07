In Strictly Come Dancing news, the BBC has hit back at suggestions it’s been rocked by further behind-the-scenes drama.

Over the weekend, reports surfaced that one of the show’s top talent executives had quit.

The news comes after a difficult few months for the show, which saw it rocked by a bullying scandal and Wynne Evans‘ questionable behaviour while on tour.

Now, the BBC has issued a statement.

Stefania has moved to Soccer Aid for the summer, the BBC said (Credit: Facebook)

Strictly Come Dancing rocked as talent exec quits full-time role

Strictly’s celebrity booker, Stefania Aleksander, has left her full-time role on the show, the BBC has confirmed. She’s been a key part of the behind-the-scenes workings on the show for seven years.

It’s been a difficult year or so for Strictly, with the bullying scandal rocking the show, as well as Wynne Evans’ alleged behaviour on tour causing controversy. However, BBC sources have insisted that Stefania stepping back from the show has nothing to do with any of the controversies surrounding the series.

Giovanni was embroiled in the bullying scandal (Credit: ITV)

Name mentioned ‘several times’ during bullying probe

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “Stefania worked on the series for a long time and she came under increasing pressure over the past couple of years. There was the fallout over Seann Walsh and Katya Jones being seen kissing. Then the bust-up between Giovanni and Amanda. And then the Graziano Di Prima and Zara McDermott kicking incident and finally the fallout over Wynne Evans making sexual comments. It’s not that these situations were Stefania’s fault, but they happened during her tenure recruiting the celebrities.”

The source also commented: “Stefania’s name was mentioned numerous times during the BBC investigation into Amanda’s claims about Giovanni bullying her. It was apparent to BBC investigators that she was the first person Amanda would complain to over Giovanni’s behaviour. She was the main point of liaison between them.”

The source went on to claim that the show’s recruitment of Wynne was seen as a “poor signing”.

However, in a statement, the BBC has confirmed that Stefania hasn’t left the series entirely.

Wynne proved to be a controversial signing (Credit: BBC)

BBC statement

Her LinkedIn profile reveals that Stefania is now working on Soccer Aid. However, she will be back on Strictly later this year,

In a statement to ED!, however, a BBC Studios spokesperson said: “Stefania remains a pivotal member of the Strictly production team, has already been involved with the upcoming series, and will return to work part-time on the show later in the summer.

“She stepped away from what is a full-time role to spend more time being a new mum and to suggest she has temporarily left Strictly for any other reason is false and unfair.”

