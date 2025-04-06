Craig Revel Horwood takes major swipes at fellow Strictly judges – including late Len Goodman and axed Arlene Phillips

Strictly star Craig Revel Horwood jokingly took aim at his fellow judges – past and present – during the first night of his new tour, it has been reported.

The judge, 60, has been on the show since its launch back in 2004 and has seen the judging panel change several times since.

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood takes aim

Strictly star Craig is currently touring the UK with his new show, Revelations: Songs Boys Don’t Sing.

Craig will be doing 53 dates in total, starting in Eastleigh and ending in Dunfermiline in June.

They are either dead or have been sacked.

According to The Sun, during the first night of his tour on Friday at Thornden Hall in Eastleigh, Craig jokingly took aim at his fellow judges. This swipe included ex-judges, the late Len Goodman and “sacked” Arlene Phillips.

Speaking about the judging panel, he said: “There is no other judge. I created it. They are either dead or have been sacked.”

Craig’s swipe at Len Goodman and Arlene Phillips

Len died back in April 2023 at the age of 78. He’d been head judge on the show from its launch in 2004 until his exit in 2016.

Arlene, meanwhile, was on the show from 2004 until 2008. An ageism storm surrounded her exit at the time, especially considering that the BBC replaced her with Alesha Dixon, 35 years her junior.

The current judging panel, including Craig, consists of Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke.

Craig then spoke about how he enjoys being the “villain” of the show.

“I get booed heavily, but I enjoy playing the villain,” he confessed.

Laughing, he referenced his earlier swipe, saying: “We are going to be in the news. We need it as this is the beginning of the tour, and we need to sell the tour.”

Craig Revel Horwood hints at Strictly future

Craig’s comments come just weeks after he seemingly confirmed he’s returning for the 2025 series.

Speaking on This Morning, he referenced Ola Jordan’s remark about him having “lost his sparkle”.

“I feel like Craig’s lost his sparkle. People loved Craig for what he was before. He would say it as it is, saying he wasn’t good, that was rubbish, but it’s almost like he’s got to say a positive now,” she told Mecca Bingo in December.

During his interview on This Morning, Craig admitted he has to mind “ps and qs” on Strictly.

“As soon as you start giving critique, you do have to think – are they going to take that too personally?” he said.

Cat Deeley then insisted that “everybody loves” Craig on the show.

“James and Ola Jordan just want my job. Good luck to them darling because I’m not going anywhere!” he replied.

Strictly is expected to return to BBC One later this year.

