Tess Daly ‘horrified’ after being ‘dragged’ into Strictly Come Dancing drug scandal

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly is reportedly “horrified” after the show’s latest scandal involving drugs made headlines nationally.

Earlier this month, news broke that the BBC had launched an investigation into alleged drug use by two stars from the show. There had been serious concerns about alleged cocaine use.

The corporation said it had “clear protocols and policies in place” for dealing with any serious complaints raised.

Ahead of the new series, Tess is reportedly not happy about Strictly’s latest scandal (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Not the kind of headline’ Tess Daly wants ahead of Strictly Come Dancing launch

However, with the show’s history of scandals in recent years, Tess was allegedly unhappy with another unfolding in the public domain before this year’s 2025 series.

Being dragged into this mess – even by association – is deeply embarrassing for her.

“Tess is horrified. She’s worked hard to build a reputation as one of the most professional and polished figures on British television, and this is not the kind of headline she ever wanted to be connected to,” a source alleged to Closer.

“Being dragged into this mess – even by association – is deeply embarrassing for her.”

They continued: “Tess is fiercely private and holds herself to high standards. This has shaken her confidence in the brand, and it feels like it’s just scandal after scandal with Strictly at the moment.”

ED! has contacted Tess’ reps for comment.

While fans prepare for a new Strictly series, the line-up has started to be announced (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who has signed up for Strictly 2025?

Following months of speculation, the year’s Strictly line-up has started to be announced.

Yesterday (August 11), Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey was the first celeb to be revealed.

During The One Show later that evening, Dani Dyer, Alex Kingston and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink were announced.

Dani, who is the daughter of actor Danny Dyer, rose to fame on Love Island. Meanwhile, Alex has been a successful actor since the 1980s. While on the sports front, Jimmy is a professional football manager and former player.

On GMB this morning (August 12), EastEnders actor Balvinder Sopal, who plays Suki Panesar, was the latest name to be added into the mix.

