Singer Lily Allen opened up about her struggles during her divorce from ex-husband David Harbour in a new interview.

The Smile hitmaker married Stranger Things actor David in 2020 in a Las Vegas wedding. Lily was previously married to her first husband, Sam Cooper, with whom she shares two daughters, Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 12.

In December, headlines suggested Lily and David had split, which was later confirmed to be true. It has been alleged that David had been having a three-year affair with a costume designer.

Following the news, Lily checked herself into a treatment facility at the beginning of this year.

Lily and David got married in Las Vegas (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lily Allen ‘wanted to die’ following David Harbour split

In a new interview with British Vogue, Lily sat down with the publication and explained why she decided to seek help.

“The feelings of despair that I was experiencing were so strong,” she said while explaining that she was the closest she had come to relapsing after six years of being sober.

“I’ve been into those places before against my will, and I feel like that’s progress in itself,” she added.

“That’s strength. I knew that the things I was feeling were too extreme to be able to manage, and I was like, ‘I need some time away.'”

When the BRIT Award winner was asked what made her realise this situation was different from other times, she said: “That I wanted to die.”

In the same interview, Lily was asked whether David would continue being a stepfather to her two children. However, she insisted that it is a question he needs to answer.

Lily admitted she felt suicidal following David split (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What has David said since their split?

In April, David broke his silence surrounding his split from Lily.

“I’m protective of the people and the reality of my life,” he told GQ. “There’s no use in that form of engaging [with tabloid news] because it’s all based on hysterical hyperbole.”

He also stated that talking about his and Lily’s split publicly “won’t serve anyone or anything other than encouraging ‘a salacious shitshow of humiliation.'”

