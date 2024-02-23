12 celebs having a far worse week than us, including Ashley Banjo, Geri Halliwell, and Joe Swash

The course of true celebritydom never did run smooth – and for these celebs, it has been a rough few days.

Being famous isn’t all striking a pose on red carpets and fancy parties with all the vol-au-vents they can eat or carry home, you know.

Ashley Banjo

DOI judge Ashley has temporarily left the panel to tour with his dance troupe Diversity. But unfortunately, the much-loved telly star has sustained an injury that’s left him “struggling to walk”.

Even worse, that means several of Diversity’s performances have been postponed until April.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Banjo MBE (@ashleybanjo)

Ashley’s said: “I felt a rip and a pop and I managed to sort of hobble my way through the rest of the show.”

Nonetheless, it appears a solution may have been found to ensure shows from this weekend onwards will continie.

Heal up soon, Ashley!

Roman Kemp

After nearly a decade with Capital Radio, Martin Kemp’s son Roman has announced he’s moving on.

“What I would like to do over the next few weeks is get to know as many of you as possible on air,” Roman said in a lengthy social media statement.

“If you’ve never texted into this show or came on and played a game or through the pandemic wanted to call in just for a chat then I want to hear from you.”

He’s a popular lad, is Roman. How will he fit them all in?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekin-Su (@ekinsuofficial)

Ekin-Su

Ekin-Su, who used to be on that thing before doing… other things… such as… taking selfies?, may have come in for some social media shade from that bloke who used to be on that thing with her.

“You’re one decision away from a totally different life,” her Love Island ex Davide captioned a holiday snap from Dubai on Insta.

Can it be inferred by this that he’s moved on and she has also moved on? Let’s hope so. And let’s all move on, too.

God bless Olly Murs (Credit: The Voice UK YouTube)

Olly Murs

Light entertainment TV’s favourite amalgamation of both Ant and Dec (but with longer hair) has officially been replaced as a coach on The Voice.

Olly shared how “gutted” he was not to be returning to the ITV series last year. Fair play to him for not making out it was his decision to walk away, and being open about how it wasn’t what he wanted.

What’s new coach LeAnn Rimes – multi-platinum-selling global star with two Grammy awards, 12 Billboard Music awards and two World Music awards – ever done anyway?!

Always in our thoughts and prayers (Credit: ITV)

Mark Wright

Mark – he of massive TV fame in the US, lest we forget – has been tipped to be ‘separated’ from Michelle Keegan while his wife is off filming in Australia. Don’t be concerned, though, Mark has plenty to be getting on with on his ‘to do’ list. Socks don’t pair themselves when they come out of the washing machine, after all.

Greg Rutherford

DOI star Greg (read his ED! profile here) recently pulled his groin, in what should be pointed out to anyone giggling is actually an extremely painful injury. Best wishes for a speedy recovery. He still aced it on the ice last weekend, however, racking up 35 points from the judges.

Ricky’s gone from DOI! But he’s still smiling (Credit: ITV)

Ricky Norwood

Despite claims he was “robbed” after being eliminated from DOI 2024, Ricky (read his ED! profile here) was ever so gracious as he skated off into the series sunset.

“I never thought I’d make it this far, I’m just so pleased,” the former EastEnders actor said. Such positivity amid tough times!

Noel Radford

Dad of 22 Noel’s been getting it in the ear/on Instagram from wife Sue. That’s because he finished watching a film they’d started together while she was enjoying a trip in Amsterdam.

How dare he have a few moments to himself. Send him back to the pie kitchen to earn a crust.

Joe Swash

According to Stacey Solomon, Joe was left “fumin'” after she decided to spend a night of their campervan holiday in a lodge with hot water, a dishwasher and washing machine instead. Tbf, maybe he was worried domestic goddess Stace might too distracted by making social media content out of household chores while they were supposed to be kicking back with the family… like she did as soon as she got home…

Stacey was happy to be back home – some celebs appreciate the simpler things in life (Credit: Instagram Story)

Celebs having a bad week: Geri Halliwell

Amid an “inappropriate behaviour” scandal for her husband Christian Horner, Geri’s personal businesses are reported to have lost £150,000 last year. When it rains (not “men”, as she used to sing in her 2001 solo hit), it pours.

Torvill and Dean

DOI judges Jayne and Chris were accused of ‘ruining’ Amber Davies’ (read her ED! profile here) night by a viewer with their feedback. They must be devastated someone watching from home reckons they know better than them, actual Olympic champions.

Read more: 10 celebs who’ve had a far worse week than us – from Kevin Clifton and Lorraine Kelly to Katie Price

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix about this celebs story and let us know.