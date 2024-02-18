Dancing On Ice tonight: Ricky Norwood becomes sixth celebrity to be eliminated

Dancing On Ice tonight (Sunday, February 18) saw Ricky Norwood become the sixth star to leave the competition.

Ricky was in the skate-off with Amber Davies during tonight’s show – but narrowly missed out on heading into the seventh round of the competition.

Amber and Ricky were in the skate-off (Credit: ITV)

Ricky Norwood eliminated from Dancing On Ice tonight

Tonight’s Dancing On Ice saw Amber Davies and Ricky Norwood face off in the skate-off in the hope of heading into the seventh week of the show.

Amber was first up as she and Simon Proulx-Sénécal skated to Power by Little Mix.

Ricky and Anette Dytrt were up next and skated to There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back by Shawn Mendes.

When it came down to it, the judges opted to save Amber, with all four voting to send her through to the next week.

This meant that Ricky became the sixth celebrity to leave the show.

Ricky and Anette are out (Credit: ITV)

Fans react as Ricky is eliminated from Dancing On Ice tonight

Ricky didn’t seem too upset to having left the competition tonight.

“From not being able to walk on the ice to getting to this point right here…I never thought I’d make it this far, I’m just so pleased,” he gushed.

“I appreciate all of you guys,” he then continued. He then branded his co-star, Annette, “amazing”.

However, fans weren’t too happy that Ricky was gone. “Sorry, but Ricky should’ve stayed… he skated on his own way more than what Amber did folks,” one fan tweeted.

“Ricky was the stronger skater on the night and definitely in the skate-off,” another said.

“How did Amber who doesn’t skate on her own get through,” a third fumed.

“Ricky has been robbed. Completely wrong decision. Amber has better technical ability??? She just held on to Simon the whole time while Ricky skated so much on his own?” another wrote.

Torvill and Dean’s iconic Bolero routine was honoured (Credit: ITV)

Fans roll their eyes as show celebrates 40th anniversary of Torvill and Dean’s Bolero

Tonight’s edition of the programme saw the show celebrate the 40th anniversary of Torvill and Dean’s legendary Bolero performance.

Torvill and Dean, now 66 and 65, won gold at the Winter Olympics in 1984 thanks to their figure skating routine to Bolero.

Tonight, the pro skaters performed it – sending the audience wild. However, viewers weren’t as impressed.

“Oh just get over it [snoring emoji] #bolero,” one fan tweeted.

“THE BRITISH PUBLIC ARE SICK TO DEATH OF SEEING THE BELERO EVERY SINGLE YEAR,” another fumed

“Did Torvill and Dean win a gold medal 40 years ago? Funny that they haven’t mentioned it,” a third said.

Dancing On Ice 2024 continues on Sunday, February 25 at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

