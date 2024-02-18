Ashley Banjo ‘struggling to walk’ as Diversity forced to cancel show: ‘We’re all absolutely gutted’

Ashley Banjo has admitted he’s “struggling to walk” due to an injury as Diversity announced some “gutting” news on Saturday evening.

The Dancing On Ice judge is taking a break from the skating show to perform in Diversity’s 2023-24 Supernova tour. However, on Saturday (February 17), the dance group were forced to cancel their show in Sheffield due to Ashley’s injury.

Diversity announced the news on their Instagram, saying: “IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT!! Due to an injury sustained during the Matinee show, tonight’s Diversity performance will not take place.

“Please keep hold of your tickets and await further information over the coming days.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Banjo MBE (@ashleybanjo)

Ashley Banjo shares ‘gutting’ Diversity news

Meanwhile, in another post, Ashley explained his injury further. He said: “We’re all absolutely gutted about tonight’s show in Sheffield… I’m currently struggling to walk let alone dance with the injury, hence why we have had to postpone so close to the show.

“But we’re doing our best to work it out and get the shows back on track as soon as we can.”

I’m currently struggling to walk let alone dance with the injury.

He added: “We’re so sorry to everyone who has already made their way to the venue. I promise you this is not a decision taken lightly. And I know how disappointing it is for a show to be cancelled last minute. If there was any other way, we would’ve have made it work.

“Sorry once again and I’ll keep you updated soon. Much love.”

Ashley has got an injury which is leaving him “struggling to walk” (Credit: ITV)

Fans sent their love to Ashley – who has been replaced by Johnny Weir on Dancing On Ice.

One person said: “Get well soon Ash. You can’t help being injured. Try to ignore any negative noise.”

Another commented: “Love you @ashleybanjo I know you’d have done this with one leg if you possibly could.”

A third added: “Get better soon and take all the rest you need. An injury needs time to heal. Shows can be rescheduled.”

Ashley’s ex-wife Francesca also commented, posting two praying hands emojis.

Johnny has replaced Ashley on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

When will Ashley be back on Dancing On Ice?

Ashley will make his return to Dancing On Ice for its semi-final in April.

Read more: Dancing On Ice judge Ashley Banjo replaced by Johnny Weir as viewers issue plea: ‘Make him a permanent judge!’

Olympian Johnny will stand in for Ashley again tonight (Sunday, February 18). Last weekend, viewers loved seeing him on the ice panel.

So what do you think? Tell us on 0ur Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.