When Ashley Banjo will return to Dancing On Ice as he’s replaced by skating legend

Ashley Banjo, Dancing On Ice judge and Diversity dance star, is on hiatus from the ITV celebrity skating series.

DOI co-host Holly Willoughby recently confirmed Ashley, 35, will be taking a break from the panel – but he will be replaced.

Diversity’s 55-date national tour has already begun, and is currently enjoying several performances at the London Palladium.

But will Ashley return to sit alongside fellow judges Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean at some point? And if so, when? And who will replace him on Dancing On Ice in the meantime?

Ashley Banjo has been a DOI judge since 2018 (Credit: ITV)

When will Ashley Banjo return to Dancing On Ice?

Diversity’s tour continues until Saturday April 13, drawing to a close in Eastbourne.

Subsequently, according to reports, viewers can expect to see Ashley return to DOI for the 2024 series semi-final.

But during Ashley’s absence, his seat as a judge will not be empty. Instead, Olympian Johnny Weir will be on hand to offer his scores and assessments of the celebrity contestants’ performances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diversity (@diversity_official)

Dancing On Ice 2024: Who is Johnny Weir?

US figure skater Johnny, 39, competed at the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics.

He was also the youngest US National champion since 1991 when he bagged the title in 2004. Johnny would go on to win again in 2005 and 2006, making him the first skater to win three times in a row for two decades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOHNNY WEIR (@johnnygweir)

He retired from competing in 2013, and has enjoyed a broadcasting career in America.

As well as appearances as a skating analyst, Johnny has also had correspondent roles for the Oscars, dog shows, the Kentucky Derby, and the Super Bowl.

He appeared as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars in 2020, finishing in sixth place.

Read more: Dancing On Ice judge Ashley Banjo to be replaced on show as fans thrilled

Dancing On Ice is on ITV on Sunday February 11 at 6.20pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.