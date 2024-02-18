Dancing On Ice tonight: Fans roll their eyes over Boléro routine during show’s opening: ‘Get over it’

Dancing On Ice tonight (Sunday, February 18) saw the professional skaters perform a routine to Bolero.

It was performed to celebrate 40 years since Torvill and Dean won gold at the Winter Olympics in 1984 for the figure-skating routine.

However, there were plenty of viewers at home who seem to be fed up with the continual reminders of Torvill and Dean’s most iconic moment…

The pro’s performed the Bolero (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice tonight: Pro skaters perform Borelo

Back in 1984, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean won gold at the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo for their Bolero figure skating routine.

They received 12 perfect scores of 6.0 and six 5.9s from the judges.

It was one of the most-watched TV events ever in the UK, with 24 million people tuning in to watch.

40 years later, and to celebrate four decades since their iconic performance, the Dancing On Ice pro skaters performed the routine at the beginning of tonight’s show.

Stephen and Holly were LOVING the performance (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Stephen gush over Bolero performance

As the judges were announced at the top of today’s show, Holly said: “On the fortieth anniversary of their iconic Bolero, Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean!”

The crowd went wild as the performance ended, and Christopher and Jane seemed to be loving it too.

“That was a special one wasn’t it?” Holly said to her co-host Stephen.

“Look at everybody standing up here!” Stephen exclaimed. “Incredible!”

“So special, we all remember it,” Holly then gushed.

Fans are fed up of the Bolero being mentioned (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice tonight: Fans roll their eyes

However, some fans weren’t as impressed with the performance, with many taking to social media to moan about the fact that we were being reminded of Torvill and Dean’s iconic performance…AGAIN.

“Oh just get over it [snoring emoji] #bolero,” one fan tweeted. “Bolaro again,” another fan moaned. “THE BRITISH PUBLIC ARE SICK TO DEATH OF SEEING THE BELERO EVERY SINGLE YEAR,” a third fumed.

“Did Torvill and Dean win a gold medal 40 years ago? Funny that they haven’t mentioned it,” another sniped.

Additionally, a fifth said: “Holly saying we all remember Bolero. Well yeah, you mention it 100 times a series so hardly surprising.”

However, there were plenty of fans of the routine and Torvill and Dean’s legendary achievement.

“Lovely #Bolero opening moment for @torvillanddean,” one fan tweeted. “Happy 40th to the iconic Bolero!! I’ll never tire of watching this amazing routine,” another said.

Read more: Ashley Banjo ‘struggling to walk’ as Diversity forced to cancel show: ‘We’re all absolutely gutted’

Dancing On Ice 2024 continues on Sunday, February 25 at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think.