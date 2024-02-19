Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright ‘set to be separated’ as filming starts on Ten Pound Poms series two

Michelle Keegan and her reality TV husband Mark Wright are tipped to be ‘separated’ as filming starts on Ten Pound Poms series two.

Kate Thorne star Michelle, 36, stunned on the BAFTAs red carpet last night (Sunday February 18) in an elegant black and white outfit. Mark, who is often seen at events with his famous wife, was not spotted smiling at the cameras alongside her.

However, with one Ten Pound Poms co-star indicating production is back underway, there is speculation Michelle it may be some time until the celeb couple are seen posing up a storm together again.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan beam for press pictures (Credit: Cover Images)

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright latest news

Warren Brown, who plays Terry Roberts in the BBC drama, recently shared snaps of himself, co-star Faye Marsay, and Michelle on set, and in their characters’ 1950s costumes.

He captioned his upload: “Cameras are rolling and we are off! Ten Pound Poms season 2!”

And, according to recent reports, filming requirements could mean ex Corrie fave Michelle might be away filming for up to half a year.

She previously described being abroad without her family nearby for the series as being “quite scary”.

Michelle Keegan in Ten Pound Poms series 2

Michelle told reporters in May 2023: “I absolutely loved filming in Australia. I mean, when I first got there the weather wasn’t great, I’m not going to lie, but as a country I really enjoyed it.

I came on my own which was quite scary.

“In fact, in a way my journey to Australia has parallels with Kate’s. It was my first time too and I didn’t know what to expect. I came on my own which was quite scary, but it’s been such an incredible experience.”

However, former TOWIE cast member Mark did visit Michelle while she was working Down Under.

And he previously told MailOnline how they make being apart work for them.

Michelle Keegan wows at the BAFTAs 2024 (Credit: Cover Images)

“If you’re in love and in a happy relationship you will be happy to see each other,” Mark was quoted as saying.

He went on: “You have to learn that you’ve been together for a long time and not seen each other in three weeks so it’s exciting at first but then it goes back to being a 10-year relationship.

Michelle playing Kate in Ten Pound Poms (Credit: Eleven/John Platt)

“The longer you go, the more pressure there is because the longer it’s been. But I was in LA and had a dinner with Piers Morgan and I told him it was hard. He said: ‘I had this with my wife. We have a three-week rule so don’t let it go past three weeks.'”

Mark added: “It’s tough though with Australia, it’s a lot of flying.”

