Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright set to be parted for 6 months as she signs up for Ten Pound Poms series 2

Star-studded actor Michelle Keegan is set to be parted from her husband Mark Wright for half a year after signing up for a second series of Ten Pound Poms.

The glamorous couple are no strangers to working apart as they have successful in-demand careers. However, it seems Michelle and Mark won’t be spending much time together over the next months.

Michelle and Mark could be separated from up to six months (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Michelle will be working in Australia until the end of the summer

With the announcement of Michelle reprising her role as Kate Thorne in the hit BBC show Ten Pound Poms, the former Corrie actor will soon be jetting off to film in Australia again.

During an appearance on Fearne Cotton’s My Happy Place podcast last month, Michelle revealed that she was leaving the UK to shoot for another job. While remaining tight-lipped about the project, she said she would be leaving in February and finishing in the summer.

Even though Michelle didn’t confirm what month she would be returning to the UK, it seems she could be away for up to six months.

Michelle admitted is can be ‘quite scary’ being away from home for so long (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How Mark and Michelle made it work the first time

When filming the first series, Michelle told Fearne that she was away from hubby Mark for two months before he joined her for six weeks.

Despite admitting she enjoys time on her own, Michelle previously admitted it was “quite scary” being away from home for so long.

Reflecting on their long-distance relationship, Mark said: “If you’re in love and in a happy relationship you will be happy to see each other.”

“You have to learn that you’ve been together for a long time and not seen each other in three weeks so it’s exciting at first but then it goes back to being a 10-year relationship.”

Read more: Michelle Keegan ‘shoo-in’ as new Bond girl after ‘announcing herself on the world stage’ with Fool Me Once

Ten Pound Poms series 1 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.