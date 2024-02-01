Michelle Keegan drama Ten Pound Poms will return for series 2 after dramatic cliffhanger ending

Ten Pound Poms series 1 came to a rather dramatic conclusion in June 2023, leaving many fans wondering if there’d be a series 2.

The BBC One drama ended on the mother of all cliffhangers – pardon the pun – on Sunday, June 18, 2023, when Michelle Keegan’s character Kate appeared to drive off into the sunset with her son… And, by that, we mean she kidnapped him.

It could almost be a plot-line from Michelle’s recent Netflix smash hit Fool Me Once!

There were plenty of ends left gloriously loose for a second run of Ten Pound Poms – so here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming series 2.

***Warning: spoilers from Ten Pound Poms series 1 ahead***

Michelle Keegan as Kate in Ten Pound Poms (Credit: Eleven/John Platt)

Will there be a series 2 of Ten Pound Poms on BBC One?

BBC One has announced that a second series of hit drama Ten Pound Poms with Michelle Keegan has been commissioned.

Series 1 was one of the UK’s biggest new dramas of 2023, launching with 7.7 million viewers. It followed a group of Brits leaving dreary post-war Britain to embark on a life-changing adventure on the other side of the world.

Of course, once they got there, they realised it wasn’t quite like the brochures…

Writer, creator and executive producer Danny Brocklehurst says: “The positive viewer response to Ten Pound Poms was a true delight. We tapped into a little-known part of our recent history, and told stories which reflected the realities of the real Poms that made the trip.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be teaming again with the BBC to continue our characters’ adventure down under.”

Meanwhile, Director of BBC Drama Lindsay Salt said: “We’re delighted to take BBC viewers back to Australia for more sunshine with Ten Pound Poms series two. With Michelle Keegan, Faye Marsay and Warren Brown returning to lead the cast, and some fantastic new characters and stories from the brilliant Danny Brocklehurst, there’s so much more for our ‘Poms’ to discover Down Under.”

Who is in the cast of Ten Pound Poms series 2?

Michelle Keegan, Faye Marsay, and Warren Brown are all set to reprise their roles as Kate, Annie and Terry respectively. Australian actor Rob Collins (Mystery Road) will return as Ron, while fellow Aussie Leon Ford reprises his role as Bill.

Also returning are Declan Coyle as Stevie, Stephen Curry as JJ, Hattie Hook as Pattie, and Finn Treacy as Peter. Emma Hamilton reprises her role as Sheila, and Cheree Cassidy will return as Marlene.

Series two will also introduce some new characters, including the Skinner family, who are fresh off the boat from Ireland, alongside the unscrupulous land-lord Benny Bates.

Meanwhile, we’re expecting Kate’s ex to turn up any moment, as well as Michael’s real dad.

Did Sheila Anderson (Emma Hamilton) survive her suicide attempt? (Credit: Eleven/John Platt)

When is the start date?

Filming begins in Australia in mid-February 2024. So fans will have to wait for a while before they get to watch Ten Pound Poms series 2.

Ten Pound Poms series one is available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer.

What is the plot of Ten Pound Poms series 2

While there were some complaints about the authenticity of the period drama, Ten Pound Poms series 1 had its fair share of fans. Many of whom will be thrilled to hear the six-parter will be returning for a series 2.

Series 1 certainly ended on a cliffhanger, with a ship-load of loose ends… Most importantly, perhaps, did Kate abduct her son?

The second series catches up with the ‘Poms’ one year on. After a challenging first year in Australia, the new series will follow nurse Kate Thorne and the Roberts family (led by Faye Marsay and Warren Brown) into 1957 on their adventure down under.

As ever, they are determined to make Australia everything they hoped it would be for a fresh start. Will Kate, Terry and Annie finally get a slice of the Australian dream they were promised?

Kate and her estranged son Michael in Ten Pound Poms (Credit: Eleven/John Platt)

Questions that need answering in series 2

In episode 6 of Ten Pound Poms, Kate’s storyline ended on a cliffhanger… She followed her son home from school, and offered him a lift.

Viewers of series 1 will remember that Kate travelled to Australia – ditching her boyfriend at the docks – in order to track down the son who was taken from her.

In heartfelt scenes during the final ep, Kate told her son who she really was, and showed him pictures of him as a baby in her arms. She insisted she hadn’t abandoned him, and loved him very much. Although Kate got her feelings off her chest, Michael seemed a little overwhelmed and told her he just wanted to go home to his mum. Ouch.

Kate told him she would take him home “after we go for a little drive, yeah?” She looked like she was on the edge of a very big decision. Did she drive into the distance with her son, or return him safely to his adopted home?

Meanwhile, we’d like to know if Sheila survived her shocking suicide attempt… And what her future looks like still married to vile husband Bill (but in love with JJ).

Of course, series 2 would show us how daughter Pattie is coping with being a new mum, alongside her hasty new fiancé Stevie. And we’d love to see Terry overcome his demons…

Ten Pound Poms series 1 is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

