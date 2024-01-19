Michelle Keegan ‘shoo-in’ as new Bond girl after ‘announcing herself on the world stage’ with Fool Me Once

Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan has been tipped to land perhaps the most coveted role in British cinema. The female lead in the next Bond movie!

Starting her career as a soap star in Coronation Street, Michelle’s career has gone from strength to strength in recent years. In addition to starring in Netflix’s hit thriller Fool Me Once, she has shown her versatility in the Sky comedy Brassic and BBC drama Our Girl.

Michelle is favourite to be the next Bond girl (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘She already knows how to perfect a Martini’

According to gambling experts at Gambling.com, she is a clear favourite to land the Bond role.

“Michelle Keegan has recently announced herself on the world stage in Netflix’s Fool Me Once, in a starring role as grieving mother Maya Stern. She spends the series on a solo mission to investigate her husband’s death after appearing to see him on her nanny cam when he was presumed dead,” a gambling expert from Gambling.com told MailOnline.

She could be an ideal MI6 colleague for Bond.

“Michelle, who is 5/2 to be the next Bond Girl, started out in soaps, starring as barmaid Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street for six years.”

With enough acting chops under her belt, they believe Michelle is perfect for the job, stating: “She already knows how to perfect a Martini. She could be an ideal MI6 colleague for Bond.”

Booked and busy, Michelle revealed on Fearne Cotton’s podcast, My Happy Place, that her next job is taking place overseas. She hasn’t said what project she is working on. However, she will be leaving in February and finishing in the summer.

Could Killing Eve star Jodie Comer take the role instead? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Could Jodie Comer take the role?

Another bookies favourite is Killing Eve star Jodie Comer (6/4).

They insisted that Killing Eve is the “perfect training ground” for the job.

