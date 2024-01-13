Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan is said to have impressed Netflix bosses so much they want to sign her for a multi-million pound deal.

According to tabloid reports, Michelle is in line for a string of shows on the streaming giant following the huge success of Fool Me Once. The Harlan Coben drama is currently No.1 in both the UK and the US.

With the thriller set to hit 40million views worldwide this weekend, Michelle is hot property in the TV world right now.

Michelle Keegan in line for huge Netflix deal

An insider told The Sun: “She’s proved you don’t have to be the stereotypical plum-voiced leading lady to appeal to an international audience.

“Michelle offers something different, but with all the charm, glamour and sex appeal that makes her one of Britain’s most exciting acting exports. America is seen as a market where they believe she could make the greatest impact.”

They continued: “With so many rival streamers eyeing Michelle up now, it’s a no-brainer for Netflix to sign her. But they’re likely to have to offer her a six-figure sum to keep her for multiple projects.”

Success of Fool Me Once

Fool Me Once stars ex-Corrie actress Michelle as Maya Stern, an ex-Army helicopter pilot whose husband has died. But when she sees him on the nanny cam days after his funeral, Maya wants answers. The eight-part drama also stars Joanna Lumley, Richard Armitage, Adeel Akhtar and Emmett J. Scanlan.

Michelle has done a number of television interviews since the show launched on New Year’s Day.

Yesterday she shared a clip of her talking on US entertainment news show Extra. She posted the link to her Instagram account and wrote: “Another surreal moment being on one of America’s biggest entertainment news shows Extra chatting all things Fool Me Once with the lovely Billy Bush. Thank you for having me.”

Fans immediately heaped praise on Michelle after the clip.

“My new fave actress after this show,” said one.

Another added: “You deserve it all. Such a talented, humble and beautiful lady.”

Even author Harlan Coben commented: “Superstar.”

Mark and Michelle are ‘best friends’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michelle Keegan on her marriage to Mark Wright

Meanwhile, Michelle has opened up this week about her marriage to her “best friend” Mark Wright in a recent appearance on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast.

Mark and Michelle tied the knot in 2015 and during the interview, Fearne asked Michelle what makes her and Mark so compatible.

“I think just being best friends. I think just being friends and having that relationship, I think we are really lucky where if I go up north, he comes with me if he can and same when I go down south,” she replied.

“We are based down south but if we travel, we go with each other and I think that really works for us,” she then added.

The 36-year-old was also massively popular on the Fool Me Once set as he co-star, Emmett J. Scanlan recently revealed she’s “really fun” when the cameras stop rolling.

“Michelle is insanely collaborative, really fun on and off set, beautiful on and off set, hugely talented,” Emmett said on Lorraine.

“She’s a shining example of what a leading lady should be, or just what a leading actor should be,” he then continued.

He then added: “She brought so much positivity. She just loved to play, loved to dance, loved to find things in the moment. I can’t speak highly enough of her. She’s great.”

Fool Me Once is available to stream on Netflix now.

