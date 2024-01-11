Fool Me Once star Emmett J Scanlan admits ‘beautiful’ Michelle Keegan is ‘really fun’ when cameras stop rolling

Fool Me Once, starring Michelle Keegan, has been at the top of the Netflix chart since the day of its release.

And now one of the show’s stars, former Hollyoaks baddie Emmett J Scanlan, has opened up about what the lady of the moment is really like.

Michelle, who rose to fame in Coronation Street and is married to Mark Wright, plays Maya Stern in the eight-part drama. We won’t spoil the ending for you in case you’re one of the few who haven’t watched it, but Michelle is far and away the stand-out star.

And, according to Emmett, she’s a diamond off-screen, too!

Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan – fun, loves to dance and gorgeous to boot!

Emmett appeared on Lorraine this week and dished the dirt – or lack of it – on Michelle.

Speaking about what it was like working with the actress on Fool Me Once, Emmett, who plays her bestie Shane, said: “Michelle is insanely collaborative, really fun on and off set, beautiful on and off set, hugely talented.”

He then added: “She’s a shining example of what a leading lady should be, or just what a leading actor should be.”

Opening up about her character, Emmett said Michelle is playful, positive and a whole lot of fun.

“She brought so much positivity,” he said. “She just loved to play, loved to dance, loved to find things in the moment.”

He rounded up his gushing praise of his leading lady by saying: “I can’t speak highly enough of her. She’s great.”

‘Keep shining, girl’

Fans agree – and thousands have flooded all of Michelle’s social media posts about the drama with praise.

She’s admitted she’s been overwhelmed by the reception it’s got. And husband Mark has also gushed about Michelle’s performance. After watching from their £3.5m home, he said: “I can’t tell you how happy and proud I am for this incredible woman I call my wife.

“To see how FOOL ME ONCE is being loved all round the world and how Michelle’s performance is being praised makes me feel so proud and even emotional. This is your time babe. This is what it’s all been for, keep shining girl your biggest fan is right here behind you, all the way!!”

