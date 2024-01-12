Michelle Keegan on keeping spark alive with ‘best friend’ Mark Wright: ‘We’re really lucky’

Michelle Keegan has opened up about her marriage to her “best friend” Mark Wright in a recent podcast appearance.

Mark and Michelle have been married for nine years, tying the knot in 2015.

Michelle Keegan on keeping the spark alive with Mark Wright

Fool Me Once star Michelle spoke to Fearne Cotton on her podcast, Happy Place, earlier this week.

During the interview, Fearne asked Michelle what makes her and Mark so compatible.

“I think just being best friends. I think just being friends and having that relationship, I think we are really lucky where if I go up north, he comes with me if he can and same when I go down south,” she replied.

“We are based down south but if we travel, we go with each other and I think that really works for us,” she then added.

Michelle Keegan is ‘really fun’ behind the scenes, co-star claims

The 36-year-old’s confession comes not long after her Fool Me Once co-star revealed that she’s “really fun” when the cameras stop rolling.

“Michelle is insanely collaborative, really fun on and off set, beautiful on and off set, hugely talented,” Emmett J. Scanlen said on Lorraine recently.

“She’s a shining example of what a leading lady should be, or just what a leading actor should be,” he then continued.

He then added: “She brought so much positivity. She just loved to play, loved to dance, loved to find things in the moment. I can’t speak highly enough of her. She’s great.”

Michelle’s ‘panic’ over never working again

Elsewhere on Fearne’s podcast, Michelle revealed that she struggles with imposter syndrome.

“I suffer a lot with imposter syndrome,” she said.

“I will be doing a job and as soon as I wrap on a job I’m like, ‘Right, well I’m never going to work again. That was good while it lasted, that’s it, that’s me done,” she then continued.

“I always have that slight panic, no matter what I’ve finished or if I’m going to go on to something else, I always have that slight panic,” she then added.

Michelle then revealed that she’s going to be starting a new job next month which will see her through to the summer.

