Michelle Keegan’s nine Fool Me Once coats – where to buy them and how much they cost

Netflix thriller Fool Me Once has had everybody talking this month, partly because of Michelle Keegan and her stunning coats.

The hit Netflix streamer tells the story of Maya Stern (Michelle), a disgraced servicewoman who is investigating the strange murders of her husband Joe (Richard Armitage) and sister Claire (Natalie Anderson). Her shocking discoveries, however, are somewhat secondary to how fabulous she looks while investigating.

Fortunately for us, Fool Me Once costume designer Jacky Levy has explained how you can get Maya’s look on her Instagram account. Here’s how you can get that Michelle Keegan’s iconic Fool Me Once coats.

Michelle Keegan as Maya, wearing the Dolce&Gabbana Cappotto coat, in Fool Me Once (Credit: Netflix)

Dolce & Gabbana Cappotto Coat

It’s probably no surprise that Maya Stern, a woman who married into money, has expensive taste. The double-breasted houndstooth coat, which she’s frequently seen wearing in the series, is from Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana and costs £2,550.

Before you break the bank, it’s worth noting this particular coat is out of stock online.

However, there are some dupes online including a New Look black bouclé belted long coat costing a fraction of the price at £35.

Michelle Keegan, as Maya, wearing the Holland Cooper Full Length Regency Coat (Credit: Vishal Sharma/Netflix)

Holland Cooper Full Length Regency Coat

Maya’s mourning wear is slightly cheaper. Handmade in England by British brand Holland Cooper, the full length regency coat is custom made to order and will set you back £799.

Maya wears the Holland Cooper Full Length Regency Coat in soft black for her husband Joe’s funeral. However, this coat is also available in many other colours including Navy, Dark Camel and Mulberry.

Karen Millen Italian Manteco Wool coat

In another episode, Michelle wears a beige Karen Millen wool coat which you can see here. It’s currently on sale for £295.20, down from £369.00. However, at the time of writing, it’s only available in a size 6, 12 and 14.

It also comes in a range of colours from red and black to brown.

Michelle Keegan, wearing the AllSaints Rei Shearling Biker Jacket, in Fool Me Once (Credit: Netflix)

AllSaints Rei Shearling Biker Jacket

Jacky has quashed reports that Maya’s biker jacket is a £2290 Toteme number. It is in fact from AllSaints, and better yet, it’s both on sale and in stock (if you’re a size small).

Maya wears this while embarrassing the nasty Coach Phil, which is certainly a scene to remember!

The jacket, which previously sold for £899, is now only £575.20 on the AllSaints website.

Michelle Keegan, wearing the Burberry The Kensington Long cotton-gabardine trench coat, in Fool Me Once (Credit: Netflix)

Burberry The Kensington Long cotton-gabardine trench coat

Another of Maya’s go-to coat options, and a long light-coloured trench surely belongs in everyone’s wardrobe!

This one also doesn’t come cheap however. It’s from British designer Burberry and is currently available for sale on Net-A-Porter for £1,890.

However, there’s plenty of dupes online if you’re looking for a light-coloured trench.

Michelle Keegan as Maya wearing the MAJE Quilted Leather Bomber Jacket (Credit: Vishal Sharma/Netflix)

MAJE Womens Noir / Gris Bimat Quilted Leather Bomber Jacket

Luxury French brand MAJE are the makers of Maya’s diamond quilted black bomber jacket, which Michelle wears in episode 7.

While this previously sold at Harrods and Selfridges for around £500, it seems to be no longer in stock at either site online.

Wolf & Badger Double Breasted Blazer

Michelle also wears a navy Wolf & Badger Double Breasted Blazer – seen here – costing around £430.

However, it’s currently out of stock online. But it shouldn’t be too hard to find a navy blazer similar online!

Polar Flare Down Ski Jacket

Michelle also styles a Perfect Moment Polar Flare Down Ski Jacket as Maya in the series. You can see the coat here. At the time of writing, it is £491 and available in sizes XS to L.

Michelle Keegan in Fool Me Once (Credit: Netflix)

Maya’s military gala uniform is a bespoke tailored piece by Naomi Alexandra

And finally, not one to avoid credit where credit is due, Jacky confirms that Maya’s outfit from the military gala is a bespoke piece by tailor Naomi Alexandra.

Maya wears the outfit in a flashback scene where she meets future husband Joe at a military gala.

Naomi Alexandra is a freelance tailor who has also worked on BBC Two‘s Industry.

Fool Me Once is available to stream on Netflix now.

Read more: Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan’s £3m net worth as husband Mark Wright rakes in the millions with property empire

What do you think of Michelle Keegan’s undeniable style? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.