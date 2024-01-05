Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan’s £3m net worth as husband Mark Wright rakes in the millions with property empire

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are one of TV’s biggest power couples, with their staggering joint net worth only boosted by her star turn in Netflix drama Fool Me Once.

Soap star turned serious actress Michelle first appeared on screens as Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street back in 2008. It was a role that made her a household name and propelled her to stardom – and the big bucks.

Mark, meanwhile, made his name on reality show The Only Way Is Essex. He was one of the original cast members when the series started in 2010. But he’s left the reality TV world behind him and now works as a DJ, TV presenter and is also a property mogul.

The pair are worth a pretty penny, and their recent home renovation has only added to their net worth on paper. So how much are they actually worth? Read on and we’ll fill you in…

Michelle Keegan: Net worth and TV roles

After leaving Corrie in 2014, Michelle’s star went on the ascent.

She took on roles in Ordinary Lies and Plebs before landing the drama Tina and Bobby, where she played Bobby Moore’s wife.

Next came four series of Our Girl, where she played the lead role of Georgie Lane. And Sky comedy Brassic, which dropped its fifth series back in September.

Ten Pound Poms came next – with a second series hopefully in the offing. Then Fool Me Once, the Harlan Coben drama, hit Netflix.

Michelle has her own company, Rosia Promotions Ltd, which handles her TV and film earnings. The most recent filing, in June 2023, reportedly showed the actress had assets of just over £3m.

Add to that her team-up with clothing giant Very, and her bank balance is surely bursting – and that’s before we factor in Mark Wright’s earnings. It’s thought their joint fortune sits at £15m.

Michelle and Mark and their dream home

The couple married in 2015 and bought their “dream home” in Essex – a £1.3m mansion. They recently finished doing it up, and it’s stunning. Estimates suggest it’s now worth £3.5m.

But Mark is also quite the property mogul. He owns Chigwell Properties Ltd and it seems to be doing incredibly well. As well as renovating their home in Blighty, Mark has also been working on a flat renovation in Majorca.

He’s also knocked down a mansion to create a collection of townhouses and has a buy-to-let property valued at £1.1m.

Mark also owns modelling agency The Wright Look Models. Most recent filings are said to show £2.3m in the coffers, with £1.4m of that tied up in land and property.

He also runs the Train Wright fitness website and runs the Mysa Active gymwear line with Michelle. Mark’s worked as a presenter in the States, and has a show on Heart FM.

Mark’s TV work

Although Mark left TOWIE, he didn’t leave the reality TV world altogether. He recently filmed a travel show with his dad and brother – A Wright Family Holiday. He also came fourth on the 12th season of Strictly Come Dancing and was a runner-up on I’m A Celebrity in series 11.

So it won’t come as a surprise to hear that the couple are now officially the richest couple in British television.

With fingers in so many pies, we reckon they’ve more than earned the title.

