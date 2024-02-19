The best dressed stars on the BAFTAs red carpet – from pregnant Emily Atack to Michelle Keegan

The BAFTAs is an evening many of us mark in our calendars for the ultimate celebrity style inspiration and 2024’s edition was no different – but who was best dressed?

With star-studded guests from Fool Me Once’s Michelle Keegan to Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan, the red carpet saw several stunning looks and even a visit from British royalty.

BAFTAs best dressed: Michelle Keegan & Emily Atack

TV favourites Michelle and Emily Atack were spotted getting cosy as they enjoyed an opulent evening. With Emily showing off her growing baby bump and Michelle flaunting her chic style, the pair looked happier than ever as they posed for a sweet selfie together.

Michelle Keegan wore a classic black and white gown (Credit: Jack Hall/Cover Images)

Emily wrote to her stories alongside the snap: “Found a real life angel to sit with.”

Emily Atack and Michelle Keegan snapped a sweet selfie at the BAFTAs (Credit: Instagram / @emilyatack)

The Inbetweeners actress opted for a floaty, floor-length white gown with a flowing train, whilst Michelle continued the monochrome theme with a black and white dress embellished with pearlescent buttons and a statement collar.

Emily looked stunning at the BAFTAs (Credit: Cover Images)

Dua Lipa

One Kiss hit-maker Dua Lipa sizzled in a striking red gown with a long cape. But her Maison Valentino ensemble wasn’t the only thing that caught our eye. Not only did she rock purple locks, the star arrived without her new rumoured boyfriend, Callum Turner.

Dua and Callum failed to make their red carpet debut and arrived separately, just days after the rumoured couple were snapped holding hands. However, they were photographed later on as they attended an after-party bash. Callum is best known for The Capture, War & Peace, Masters Of Air and Fantastic Beasts.

Simply stunning! (Credit: Cover Images)

David Beckham

David Beckham looked dapper as he took to the stage in a classic black tuxedo to announce the winner of the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer (Savanah Leaf, Earth Mama). Although his timeless outfit is sure to have impressed viewers, some fans were less than impressed by David’s speech. Many pointed out that he had dubbed ‘football’ as ‘soccer’.

One fan exclaimed on social media: “David Beckham calling football soccer at a British awards show,” whilst another complained: “Don’t you dare say soccer, David. Who even are you?”

David infuriated viewers with his speech (Credit: Cover Images)

Margot Robbie

The Barbie star oozed glamour as she stunned in a black and pink gown inspired by the iconic Mattel doll. Margot paired the custom Giorgio Armani Privé outfit with long black gloves and a delicate up-do.

Margot Robbie looked amazing in a Barbie inspired dress (Credit: Cover Images)

Paul Mescal

The Normal People star showed off his style in a contemporary wool suit by Gucci. Paul stole the show by making the adorable move to bring along his younger sister, Nell, as his date.

He was nominated for his supporting role as Harry in All Of Us Strangers, however, he sadly missed out on the win to Robert Downey Jr., for his role in Oppenheimer.

Very dapper! (Credit: Cover Images)

Cillian Murphy

The Peaky Blinders favourite chose a classic, all-black suit to claim his BAFTA for best actor, for playing J Robert Oppenheimer in the Oppenheimer movie. Cillian said of his role during his acceptance speech: “One man’s monster is another man’s hero. That’s why I love movies…as a place to interrogate and investigate that complexity.”

Cillian Murphy won Best Actor (Credit: Cover Images)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Sophie looked amazing as she graced the red carpet in a whimsical black tulle gown and a bouffant hairstyle. The hit-maker later performed her viral Saltburn anthem (Murder on The Dance Floor) for the BAFTAs crowd.

Gorgeous! (Credit: Cover Images)

However, some viewers were fuming with her less than impressive reception.

One stated on X: “How boring is that crowd at the BAFTAs,” whilst another chimed in: “Couldn’t be a celeb at the BAFTAs and just sit on my [bleep] while Sophie Ellis-Bextor was performing!!!”

BAFTAs best dressed: Prince William

The Prince of Wales attended the evening solo amid wife Kate’s recent health issues and King Charles’ cancer diagnosis. Prince William kept things contemporary by opting for a dashing double-breasted suit. The tuxedo was a velvet material which he matched with a classic bow-tie.

Prince William appeared solo (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew Scott

Fleabag‘s Andrew Scott looked flashy in a trend-setting all-red suit. He was seen giggling with Paul Mescal on the red carpet as he posed for several playful snaps. Andrew will star in an upcoming Netflix series named Ripley, inspired by The Talented Mr. Ripley novel.

The star is known for his role in Fleabag (Credit: Jack Hall/Cover Images)

Naomi Campbell

The stunning supermodel rocked an ultra-modern Chanel number, with a unique mesh hood. The look was embellished by a gold belt and Naomi accentuated the eye-catching look with a trendy short bob.

Naomi Campbell rocked a unique ensemble (Credit: Cover Images)

BAFTAs red carpet best dressed: Barry Keoghan

Barry, who recently enamoured film fans with his role in Saltburn, looked stylish in a trench-coat-esque Burberry suit. Meanwhile, the teal ensemble was accessorised with an Omega watch and Barry opted for a unique white tie and functional black boots.

Barry rocked a Burberry outfit (Credit: Cover Images)

Nicola Coughlan

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan wowed in a Stella McCartney blazer dress with a plunging neckline. She wore her hair slicked back and complemented the look with sleek, natural makeup.

Nicola Coughlan stunned in a black blazer dress (Credit: Instagram / @nicolacoughlan)

Who hosted the BAFTAS?

Meanwhile, Doctor Who star David Tennant hosted the star-studded event. He kicked off the evening by quipping: “Tonight is going to go smoother than Ken’s chest,” referencing Ryan Gosling‘s character in the 2023 Barbie movie.

