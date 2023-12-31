Emily Atack announces she is pregnant as celebrity pals congratulate her

Emily Atack announced she is pregnant and is “over the moon” as her celebrity friends congratulate her on social media.

The actress, 34, is five months pregnant and is expecting her firstborn in April 2024. While Emily has not gone public about her relationship, reports claim the Inbetweeners star is dating nuclear scientist Dr Alistair Garner.

Emily Atack pregnant with first baby

Taking to Instagram, Emily announced the happy news yesterday (Saturday, December 30). She wrote: “Hello everyone. It’s been a little while but I’m back with some news. I’m delighted to share with you all that we’re having a baby!! I’ve never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me.”

She continued; “Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting. A bit like when you’ve just stepped off of the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover. I’ve got to know my body on such an insane level. It’s made me appreciate the one I’ve been given SO much. I’m doing my absolute best to make it a home for the little squid I’m growing.

“We can already sense the baby is reclined on a mattress of peanut butter and jam sandwiches in there, demanding more chocolate buttons. I’m so happy to be writing all of this to you all. You’ve always stuck by me through the years, and do stick around to watch me enter my mum era. Christ. Let’s go.”

Emily Atack pregnant: celebrity friends react to the good news

According to The Sun, a friend close to Emily revealed that the actress is “delighted by the happy news” and has been excited to tell her family too. They added: “It’s the perfect end to her year and she feels over the moon. Emily is more than ready to be a mum and it is something she has dreamed of her whole life. Her relationship with Alistair has gone from strength to strength and they’ve moved in together.”

Emily Atack announced she is pregnant (Credit: This Morning)

Emily’s friend continued: “Family is everything to her. She comes from a big family and is really close to all her siblings. So she can’t wait to start one of her own. They’ve all rallied around her and are delighted in the joyous occasion.”

Since then, the mum-to-be’s celebrity friends have reacted to the good news and shared their congratulations with the star. Oti Mabuse gushed “Yesssssss!!!!” while Giovanni Fletcher wrote “Congratulations you beautiful human! Xxxx.”

Denise Van Outen commented: “Congratulations xxx wonderful news.”

And Ashley Roberts said: “Aww congrats chica!!”

Kimberley Walsh wrote: “Ah amazing news! Huge congratulations!”

According to the Daily Mail, Emily was pictured getting cosy with her scientist boyfriend back in September. An onlooker told The Sun: “Emily was deep in conversation with Alistair. She had a cocktail and Alistair ordered a beer. Emily looked to be having a great time and couldn’t stop smiling. When they left they were holding hands.”

