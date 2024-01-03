The boyfriend and baby daddy of Emily Atack is reportedly her step-cousin – and she has known him for almost 30 years, it’s been claimed.

The actress, who has appeared in the likes of I’m A Celeb and The Inbetweeners, recently confirmed the happy news that she was expecting her first baby.

Up until now, Emily had been keeping their romance underwraps. But now, more information about her baby daddy has been ‘revealed’ – and it appears they go way, way back.

Emily Atack boyfriend and baby daddy ‘revealed’

According to reports, Emily, 34, struck up a romance with Dr Alistair Garner, 37, last year. But the two have allegedly known each other for around three decades.

It’s claimed Emily’s famous mother, actress Kate Robbins, and Alistair’s step-mum are actually sisters. This makes the future parents and happy couple step-cousins.

Emily and Alistair are said to have known each other for years. MailOnline reports that they were introduced after Emily’s aunt started dating Alistair’s father Stephen Garner in the early 1990s. They then tied the knot in 1994.

‘A great couple’

It’s thought Emily is around five months pregnant, and apparently, nuclear scientist Alistair even appears in some family snaps. According to reports, he can be seen in a snap surrounded by Emily’s relatives in 2017.

They make a great couple and everybody is excited for their new arrival.

A source claimed to the publication: “Emily and Alistair have grown close over the past 12 months.” They added: “It was unexpected but their family is delighted for them. They make a great couple and everybody is excited for their new arrival.”

Entertainment Daily! has contacted Emily’s representatives for comment.

According to the Daily Mail, the I’m A Celeb star was pictured getting cosy with her scientist boyfriend back in September.

An onlooker claimed to The Sun: “Emily was deep in conversation with Alistair. She had a cocktail and Alistair ordered a beer. Emily looked to be having a great time and couldn’t stop smiling. When they left they were holding hands.”

Emily pregnant with first baby

Taking to Instagram, Emily announced the happy news last weekend on Saturday, December 30. She wrote: “Hello everyone. It’s been a little while but I’m back with some news. I’m delighted to share with you all that we’re having a baby!! I’ve never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me.”

She then continued: “Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting. A bit like when you’ve just stepped off of the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover. I’ve got to know my body on such an insane level. It’s made me appreciate the one I’ve been given SO much. I’m doing my absolute best to make it a home for the little squid I’m growing.

“We can already sense the baby is reclined on a mattress of peanut butter and jam sandwiches in there, demanding more chocolate buttons. I’m so happy to be writing all of this to you all. You’ve always stuck by me through the years, and do stick around to watch me enter my mum era. Christ. Let’s go.”

Emily feeling ‘sick’

Today (Wednesday, January 3) saw Emily issue an update for her followers.

She uploaded a snap of a biscuit and cup of tea being balanced on her baby bump.

“Overwhelmed with all of your messages of support about our baba! I’m stuck at home very sick so your kind messages really do cheer me up. So do M&S ginger biscuits, turns out,” she captioned the post.

