Ashley Banjo cancels more shows in injury update: ‘We know it’s disappointing, we can only apologise’

Dancing On Ice judge Ashley Banjo has issued fans with an update after he was left “struggling to walk” following a performance injury.

The Diversity legend hurt his leg “quite badly” at the weekend during a matinee show of the dance troupe’s new tour Supernova.

They pulled out of their evening show in Sheffield on Saturday (February 17). And now Ashley has shared a post on Instagram with the title “Important Update.”

He said: “Over the last couple of days we’ve been working on all the options to rearrange the show due to my injury. We have to sadly confirm that the next three shows in Leicester and Llandudno have to be postponed until April.”

Ashley Banjo: ‘The good news is the injury is healing’

Ashley, who has taken time away from his judging role on Dancing On Ice for this tour, added that the group hope to get back to normal at the weekend.

He continued: “But the tour dates will resume as normal from Belfast this Saturday. We have had to make multiple show changes, but the good news is the injury is healing and the tour will most definitely continue!

“We all feel disappointed to have to postpone another few shows. But we are also relieved to have found a way forward and are able to continue the tour. We know it’s disappointing and we can only apologise to you all.”

In fact, Ashley has been working flat out to try and come back from the injury as quickly as possible. As the lead in the show, he’s the linchpin for the rest of the group, so Supernova really does revolve around him.

The star continued: “But me and the team are doing everything we can to recover as quickly as possible and adjust the show accordingly. We hope everyone who was planning to come can still make it to the rescheduled shows. Supernova really is something special and we can’t wait to share it with you.

“Thank you for your continued patience and support.”

Just what went wrong?

During the matinee performance last weekend, Ashley said he felt something go in his leg.

Apologising to fans afterwards, when Diversity announced they were having to cancel that night’s show, Ashley said: “I actually injured my leg quite badly. I felt a rip and a pop and I managed to sort of hobble my way through the rest of the show and complete the story.

“The moment I came off, I went straight into physio and it was apparent that the damage was quite bad. We are going to get to up and running again as soon as humanly possible.”

After the latest health update, fans have been inundating stricken Ashley with their well-wishes. One said: “All that matters is that you’re on the road to recovery.”

Another agreed: “As long as you’ll be ok Ash. Supernova is [bleep] amazing but comes second priority to your health.”

Take That scheduling clash

However, other fans pointed out a massive clanger in the rescheduling. For those who missed out on the evening performance on February 17 in Sheffield, their gig has now been rescheduled to April 14.

But it turns out many Diversity lovers are also big into Take That… and both are playing Sheffield that night. One Instagram follower said: “Date clashes with Take That!”

Another lamented: “Unfortunately I’ve got tickets for TT so won’t be able to go to Diversity – gutted!!”

