10 celebs who’ve had a far worse week than us – from Kevin Clifton and Lorraine Kelly to Katie Price

It’s Friday which means we’ve made it another week – but these celebs barely have and they might be wishing the week away!

From facing trolling to being warned about their love life, these celebrities have been through the wringer this past week.

From Lorraine Kelly to Katie Price, let’s see which celebs might have had a worse week than us!

2024 contestant Lou left Dancing On Ice last weekend (Credit: ITV)

Lou Sanders and Roxy Shahidi

Lou Sanders and Roxy Shahidi went into a new week on a pretty rough start after being eliminated from Dancing On Ice.

Roxy Shahidi also left Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

It was a double eviction last Sunday night as two couples were sent packing. Poor Lou and Roxy were the ones given the boot as viewers were pretty gutted.

Guess it’s all part of the game!

Lorraine was trolled this week (Credit: BBC)

Celebs having a worse week than us – Lorraine Kelly

Poor Lorraine Kelly has been trolled left, right and centre this week as she released her new novel – The Islander Swimmer.

First people lashed out on X after she missed her ITV show (cue the half-term comments!). Many questioned why Lorraine takes half-terms off despite her daughter Rosie being an adult.

One mocked recently: “Don’t know why everyone moans about #Lorraine being off work. It’s half term and she’s gotta look after her adult child Rosie.”

Meanwhile, the trolling didn’t stop there as Lorraine faced them all over again when she appeared on The One Show. One viewer tweeted: “I’m personally boycotting all @itv sponsors until Lorraine comes back and would suggest you do the same.”

One person has even gone as far as opening an account on X to track Lorraine’s appearances on her namesake show. Crikey!

Vanessa’s ex spoke out this week (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa Feltz

Vanessa found herself at the centre of her ex Ben Ofoedu’s scathing comments this week following their split last year.

Ben was unfaithful to Vanessa and their relationship broke down after more than a decade together. This week, Ben told MailOnline: “I wasn’t very clever with my last relationship. I didn’t look at where the person was, and love was blinding me – I thought love conquers all but inevitably it doesn’t. I gave myself to someone for a quarter of my life and ultimately I got nothing from it… it’s absolutely heartbreaking.”

The singer, who has since moved on and found love with Precious Muir, reckons he “lived 17 years in her life and it was all what she wanted”. He commented that being with Precious makes him feel “34 again and like I have got my life back”.

Ouch.

Geri’s husband is facing “inappropriate behaviour” allegations (Credit: ITV)

Geri Halliwell

It’s been a tough few weeks for Geri Halliwell following allegations against her husband, Christian Horner.

Red Bull boss Christian has denied claims of “inappropriate behaviour” towards a female colleague. The allegations are being investigated.

This week, a source claimed that Spice Girl Geri has had a “hellish time” and is trying to “hold it together for the kids while quietly crumbling inside”.

The insider added to Closer: “She’s been in a state of absolute turmoil – trying to hold it together for the kids while quietly crumbling inside.

“The media speculation coupled with all the interrogation and drama going on internally has left her fairy-tale life in tatters. She’s at rock bottom – barely sleeping and just about functioning as she struggles to deal with it all.”

Love might not be in the air for Katie… (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price

It’s a miracle when Katie Price‘s love life doesn’t make headlines. But this week, it certainly did as she was issued a warning over her alleged new relationship.

The mum-of-five, 45, has been linked to Married at First Sight UK star JJ Slater. The pair have been seen out and about together, with a source claiming the pair are in a “honeymoon stage”.

Fellow MAFS UK star Georges Berthonneau warned Katie this week, telling Closer: “JJ is the biggest ladies’ man. He’s made a ton of money, so he only hangs out with models now. Katie will be obsessed with him – she’s known to love Essex guys and he’s all about that vibe.

“She’ll end up heartbroken because he definitely won’t be in it for the long run. He’ll want a younger, newer model soon enough.”

Harsh!

Kevin faced some backlash for wearing heels (Credit: Shutterstock)

Celebs who’ve had a worse week than us – Kevin Clifton

Former Strictly star Kevin Clifton was cruelly ridiculed this week for his choice of footwear during a press event.

On Sunday (February 11) Kevin was on hand to present an award at the What’s On Stage Awards. He decided to wear a very high pair of heels – with good reason too!

He was breaking in the heels for his upcoming stint in the musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie! However, it didn’t stop the trolls coming out in full force.

One said online: “Oh my – ridiculous! Why?!”

Another wrote: “No Kev not really your style.”

Of course, there was plenty of support for Kev. One hit back at the trolls: “This doesn’t even seem weird to me. He seems very comfortable in them! Good on yah Kevin!”

Ranvir faced backlash this week (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir Singh

Good Morning Britain star Ranvir Singh was hosting Lorraine this week – but she faced some backlash over comments she made on Monday’s show.

The Wanted’s Jay McGuiness was on the programme to talk about his new book, Blood Flowers. He said: “All my time was going to the library.”

However, Ranvir replied: “Going to the library. You’re such an old-school soul aren’t you? Who goes to the library any more?”

Safe to say viewers weren’t impressed and Ranvir faced some pretty harsh words! One viewer fumed: “@Ranvir01 is so out of touch with what so many believe. She should go and visit a few and see the good they do.”

Another wrote: “What a stupid thing to say. There is so much love for libraries out there.”

Celebs having a worse week – Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley

On Friday, Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley were announced as This Morning‘s new main presenters. Whoop!

It comes after the shock exits of its former main duo, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

But it seems some viewers didn’t have great words to say about the news. One fumed: “Well that’s me turning off.”

Read more: This Morning announces Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley as new presenters leaving viewers divided

Another wrote: “Goodbye signing off. Cat Deeley dear lord. [Ben’s] never off it! DULL BORING RUBBISH.”

We don’t think it’ll be a massive blow to Ben and Cat tbh – they’ve just bagged the biggest daytime role around!

