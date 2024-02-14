Lorraine Kelly has been the victim of vile trolling recently as she’s taking a break from her ITV show.

On Tuesday night (February 13), she made an appearance on The One Show to plug her new book, The Island Swimmer.

The TV star has come under fire recently after fans noticed that she seems to be away from her ITV morning show a lot. Just this week, Lorraine failed to present the series – with Ranvir Singh stepping in.

But this isn’t a new thing – the self-titled programme has seen a slew of presenters hold down the fort over the past few years during the school half-term holidays.

However, this week, despite not being on her own show, Lorraine was back on screens on BBC’s The One Show – and fans were not too happy. So much so, that they have threatened to “boycott” ITV.

The TV star takes half-term off (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly trolled for not hosting her own show

Lorraine, who started hosting her Lorraine show back in 2010, has not been fronting the programme this week. Instead, ITV favourite Ranvir Singh has been at the helm.

The TV presenter’s absence from Lorraine isn’t unusual. Lorraine, who shot to fame in the 1980s, usually takes time off during the school holidays.

Appearing on Radio 2’s Breakfast Show on Thursday, Lorraine gushed over her break. She said after host Nicki Chapman apologised for it being early: “It’s fine, I’m very happy, this was a lie in. Normally I’m up about half four, quarter to five so this is great.

“I always wake up early and you know sometimes during the week you think, I would sell my soul for another 20 minutes in bed. And then at the weekend, you wake up and you can’t back to sleep again!”

Meanwhile, she was on The One Show on Tuesday to chat about her new book – and fans were quick to share their thoughts.

Lorraine appeared on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

Fans fume at Lorraine Kelly for The One Show appearance

Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, one person fumed: “So Lorraine can be on The One Show but not present her own show? Make it make sense.”

A second added: “After failing to appear on her own show for three consecutive episodes, Lorraine is a guest on tonight’s The One Show.”

A third chimed in and wrote: “Surprised the long-suffering Ranvir wasn’t forced to take her place last minute.” Someone else proclaimed: “I’m personally boycotting all @itv sponsors until Lorraine comes back and would suggest you do the same.”

Lorraine Kelly did not host her own show this morning with Ranvir Singh stepping in#Lorraine has hosted 24 episodes out of 31 (77.4%) this year, Ranvir has hosted 3 and Christine Lampard has hosted 4 pic.twitter.com/zNwPxr7MSQ — Where Is Lorraine? (@LorraineKWatch) February 13, 2024

Troll ‘tracks when Lorraine appears on show’

Meanwhile, one person set up a page on X, called Where is Lorraine? that tracks when she appears on her show.

They posted: “Lorraine Kelly did not host her own show this morning with Ranvir Singh stepping in. #Lorraine has hosted 24 episodes out of 31 (77.4%) this year, Ranvir has hosted 3 and Christine Lampard has hosted 4.”

One viewer tweeted recently: “Time they removed her name off the show!”

Another mocked: “Don’t know why everyone moans about #Lorraine being off work. It’s half term and she’s gotta look after her adult child Rosie.”

Read more: Lorraine Kelly’s ‘regret’ over not having more children with husband Steve

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.