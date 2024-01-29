Lorraine Kelly trolling explained after that Masked Singer reveal: ‘Who’s looking after her daughter?’

Lorraine Kelly was unmasked as Owl on The Masked Singer on Saturday night (January 27).

And, while the panel didn’t call it, viewers at home certainly did, with the presenter’s name all over X.

However, poor Lorraine also came in for some trolling. And it all seems to hark back to the TV presenter taking the kids’ half-term holidays off from her ITV breakfast show, Lorraine.

Lorraine Kelly trolled over time off work

The TV presenter started hosting ITV Lorraine show back in 2010, when daughter Rosie was 16. Rosie, who was born in 1994, turns 30 this year.

Much like when Phillip Schofield took half-term off of This Morning when his daughters were grown-up, quite a lot of viewers have been left wondering why Lorraine still takes the school holidays off. After all, her daughter hadn’t been to school for more than a decade.

And, as Lorraine was revealed as the voice behind Owl on Saturday night, the comments came rolling in.

“May I ask who’s looking after Lorraine’s 30 year old daughter while she’s out galavanting as an Owl?!” joked one. “Ranvir or Christine,” another quipped in response.

As well as appearing as a contestant this year, Lorraine has also signed up to appear on one episode of The Masked Singer as a guest judge. That, coupled with the time off she has from Lorraine, led to even more jokes at the host’s expense on X.

The fact Lorraine Kelly is turning up for a job on #MaskedSingerUK TWICE IN ONE SERIES but can’t even turn up to her own job twice in one week pic.twitter.com/5PpzcKKefK — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) January 27, 2024

Lorraine not hosting, err, Lorraine explained

Lorraine not hosting Lorraine appears to be quite the bugbear for ITV viewers. In the run-up to Christmas, when the kids’ school holidays kicked in, Lorraine was replaced on the show, with one viewer asking: “Is Lorraine off looking after her daughter?”

She’s off again? Her kid’s not in school no more. She’s got a good job her!

After she had October half-term off, another viewer commented: “Lorraine is back after looking after her daughter.”

Christine Lampard covered Lorraine that week, with drag queen Danny Beard appearing on the show and asking: “She’s off again? Her kid’s not in school no more. She’s got a good job her!”

“Ah yes. Lorraine has half term off despite her daughter not having been at school for about 20 years, only to be replaced by someone with school age kids. The usual makes-no-sense move,” said another.

Lorraine Kelly did not host her own show this morning with Christine Lampard stepping in#Lorraine has hosted 16 episodes out of 19 this year, Christine has hosted 3 pic.twitter.com/dGOArwQTsB — Where Is Lorraine? (@LorraineKWatch) January 26, 2024

‘Congratulations – you have hosted 17 out of 20 shows this year’

The trolling reached whole new levels at the start of the year, though. A new Where is Lorraine? account popped up on X. The bio reads: “Keeping track of when Lorraine Kelly decides to host her own show.”

So far, the account reports that Lorraine has hosted 17 out of 20 shows this year. It celebrated with a sarcastic post: “Lorraine Kelly hosted her own show this morning Congratulations #Lorraine, you have hosted 17 out of 20 episodes this year.”

After a huge tax row that culminated in 2022, Lorraine was ruled to be a “self-employed star”. And, as any freelancer will know, people who are self-employed do accrue paid holiday from work.

Don’t worry Lorraine, they’re just jealous that they only get 25 days holiday a year!

