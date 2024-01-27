The Masked Singer fans ‘called it’ as Lorraine Kelly is unveiled as Owl

Fans of The Masked Singer were right to think that Lorraine Kelly was Owl as the ITV star was unmasked during tonight’s (January 27) episode.

The show saw the Scottish presenter unveiled during series five’s fifth episode. Owl landed themselves in the bottom two alongside Eiffel Tower, whom the panel chose to save.

For the panel’s final guesses, they went with the likes of Jo Whiley, Gabby Logan, Emily Atack, Emily Blunt, and Alex Scott.

TV star Lorraine Kelly was unveiled as Owl (Credit: ITV)

Masked Singer: Owl revealed

Despite guessing wrong, Davina McCall was enthusiastic when Owl’s head was taken off, shouting, “YES LORRAINE!”

Lorraine called out Mo Gilligan after he said he would only wear his pants if it wasn’t Alex Scott.

Taking off his shoes and jacket, the comedian pretended to strip while the audience shouted, “Take it off.”

When asked by host Joel Dommett if she had enjoyed her time on the show, Lorraine expressed that she “loved being Owl.”

She added: “I’ve loved every single second, the show is so joyful.”

Lorraine explained that she had never sung in front of an audience before taking part in the show, stating that it was “amazing to do that.”

Did you guess??

Yep – I was OWL on The Masked Singer – what fun !

Thanks to all the team for such a happy time – loved it so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9ci83JoPpG — Lorraine (@reallorraine) January 27, 2024

Fans react to Owl’s unmasking

“Did you guess?? Yep – I was OWL on The Masked Singer – what fun !” Lorraine wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, after her unmasking. “Thanks to all the team for such a happy time – loved it so much.”

Since the beginning of the competition, fans were confident Lorraine was singing underneath the costume.

“I CALLED IT!! I said week one it was Lorraine Kelly,” one user wrote.

“Knew it was you from the start. Brilliant,” another person shared.

“Knew from week one. Your voice was obvious when singing,” a third user remarked.

“Yes, I guessed from the first performance,” a fourth shared.

Despite competition on the same series, Lorraine will serve as a guest judge during one of the upcoming episodes.

Read more: Every single theory on The Masked Singer characters performing this weekend – from Eiffel Tower to Air Fryer

The Masked Singer UK continues next Saturday (February 3) from 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Did you guess it was Lorraine? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.