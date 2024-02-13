Lorraine Kelly’s ‘regret’ over not having more children with husband Steve

Lorraine Kelly, who was exposed as ‘Owl’ on The Masked Singer recently, previously opened up about her marriage – where she claimed to have ‘failed’.

The beloved host, 64, of the ITV namesake show, confessed to having a heartwrenching ‘regret’ in her marriage to husband, Steve Smith, who she tied the knot with in 1992.

Lorraine Kelly with her daughter Rosie and husband Steve Smith (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lorraine Kelly had tried for more children during 31-year marriage

The couple already share daughter Rosie, 29, but Lorraine admitted to wishing they had more children, after suffering a tragic miscarriage in 2000.

Lorraine spoke of her struggle with fertility on the How To Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast last year.

She explained: “I think we just sort of ran out of time. And that was the thing I think I failed.”

Lorraine Kelly at the BAFTA TV awards in 2022 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Glaswegian presenter went on to explain how she and husband Steve failed to consider IVF or surrogacy. After welcoming Rosie just two years into their marriage, Lorraine and Steve had hopes that they would be able to conceive naturally.

“I have got an amazing girl but there are times when I wish we’d been able to have another one,” Lorraine admitted on the podcast.

The star previously spoke of her miscarriage during her show, stating: “It’s still there, because you still think that baby would’ve been 21… You’re sort of mourning for something that didn’t happen and that’s very sad to do.”

She also detailed the aftermath of her loss, explaining: “I think that people were trying to reassure me. They were saying, ‘Oh, this is very common and this happens to one in three women’. And actually, it made me feel worse.”

It comes after the TV favourite was trolled for taking time off air recently.

Lorraine has been trolled for disappearing off air

Lorraine often goes on hiatus during the school half-term holidays – even though her daughter turns thirty this year.

The TV presenter began hosting the show in 2010 – when Rosie was just 16.

Lorraine Kelly at the ITV Palooza in 2022 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Like other daytime TV presenters, such as Holly Willoughby, Lorraine has continued to take time off during the half-term.

After starring on The Masked Singer, viewers joked whether she would be taking a break to ‘look after’ Rosie.

