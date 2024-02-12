Kevin Clifton explains night out in high heels as he’s ridiculed

Kevin Clifton looked incredible as he stepped out in a pair of platform heels for an awards do – and it turns out he had a very good reason to…

The pro dancer, 41, was a regular on Strictly Come Dancing for seven years. However, in 2019, he left fans gutted when he revealed he was quitting. Since his exit, it’s fair to say he has not stopped. He is also set to star in the smash hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

And on Sunday (February 11) Kevin was on hand to present an award at the What’s On Stage Awards. But it was his ensemble that got plenty of people talking.

Kevin Clifton looks incredible in heels for red carpet appearance

Kevin rocked up to the awards do in a white t-shirt and navy satin-syle trousers – styled with a matching jacket.

Breaking in the heels for his upcoming stint in the musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Kevin finished off his red carpet look with a pair of platform black heels.

The dancer oozed confidence as he struck several poses on the red carpet. Kevin took to his Instagram to share a slew of snaps from his night out – including a close-up shot of his heels.

Kevin explains why he wore heels

He captioned the post: “Everbody’s Talkin About… @jamiemusical Gave my Loco Chanelle practice heels a run out this evening presenting Best Choreography award to @mattcoledance @whatsonstage awards @thelondonpalladium.”

Kevin’s followers were quick to gush over his incredible red carpet look. Rushing to the comments section, one person said: “You go @keviclifton show us how it’s done you look absolutely fabulous in them!”

Someone else added: “This doesn’t even seem weird to me. He seems very comfortable in them! Good on yah Kevin!”

Kevin Clifton defended by fans

But other followers were not too keen on his outfit. One troll said: “Oh my – ridiculous! Why?!” A fan replied: “Why not!” while a third clapped back: “Actually read what he has tagged and you would know why!”

Chiming in, a second troll penned: “Why can’t men be men anymore.” Throwing their support behind Kevin, a supportive fan replied: “Pretty sure he didn’t stop being a man.”

Another angry follower wrote: “No Kev not really your style.” Someone fired back: “Black shoes with a black suit. What’s your problem?”

Kevin in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Kevin will be playing Hugo/Loco Chanelle in the musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. Speaking about the role, he said: “I’m really excited to be joining the UK Tour of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie after being involved in the movie.

“It’s inspiring, uplifting and infectious and I can’t wait to jump into Hugo/Loco Chanelle’s heels across the country. I’m proud to be part of a show that carries such an important message and celebrates everyone for who they are.”

