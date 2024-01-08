Frankie Bridge admits Strictly partner Kevin Clifton ‘got angry’ behind the scenes as she wades into Giovanni claims

Frankie Bridge has waded in on the current Strictly claims involving Giovanni Pernice as she detailed her own time on the show.

Speaking on Monday’s Loose Women, the panel discussed the claims that Amanda Abbington left last year’s series early after her experience being partnered with Giovanni.

Reports claim that Amanda alleged she suffered PTSD after her experience on the show. However, the BBC has reportedly insisted it won’t be carrying out an investigation.

Frankie, who appeared on the show in 2014, waded in on the debate and spoke about her partner on the show – Kevin Clifton.

Loose Women’s Frankie opened up about her experience on Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Frankie Bridge on Strictly claims

The singer said: “You are two complete strangers who are spending all this time together. They [professional dancers] are used to competing… so they do want to win. You come into it as someone who doesn’t know the art of ballroom dancing and Latin. You’re having to learn.

“There are emotions on both sides.”

But there were times when he was angry, not at me.

She continued: “Luckily for me, I had a really good time, but by the end of it, the further into the show you get, it genuinely gets stressful.”

When asked if she ever ‘fell out’ with Kevin, Frankie said: “No. But there were times when he was angry, not at me, but there were times when he was angry at things like if something didn’t go right or whatever in a rehearsal.

Kevin danced with Frankie on Strictly in 2014 (Credit Photo Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

“But actually, I found it quite entertaining almost as he’s not like that normally. It was almost a bit of a shock when he was like that.

“That goes to show the stress they are under, and how much they want it to go well.”

Frankie‘s comments come after the reports surrounding Giovanni and Amanda. In October last year, Amanda quit Strictly on medical grounds.

But at the time, reports claimed she and Giovanni were embroiled in a feud.

Amanda and Giovanni are making headlines this week (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni and Amanda claims

According to The Sun, Amanda has now made a “data subject access request” to review the recordings of her training sessions for the show.

A source alleged: “There is a feeling that the recordings will lift the lid on what really goes on behind the scenes on Strictly. Things in rehearsals can become very tense. Giovanni is a perfectionist and he can be incredibly full-on.”

Read more: Giovanni Pernice fans out in full force to support Strictly star amid Amanda Abbington ‘PTSD’ claims

Another insider, reportedly close with Amanda, claimed: “Amanda has been left broken and saddened by the whole experience. She has needed therapy and was left in shock by the behaviour she was exposed to.”

ED! contacted reps for Amanda and Giovanni for comment. Neither have yet spoken out.

The BBC has declined to comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.