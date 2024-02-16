Olympian and Dancing On Ice 2024 contestant Greg Rutherford, who is skating alongside Vanessa James, has revealed he’s pulled his groin during training this week.

The long-jump champion suffered an extremely painful injury on the ice ahead of this Sunday’s performance (February 18).

And, throwing his skate into jeopardy, Greg admitted: “I just hope it doesn’t get any worse.”

Dancing On Ice 2024 contestant Greg Rutherford opened up about his injury (Credit: YouTube)

Dancing On Ice 2024 has its challenges…

The celebrity ice skating contest pushes its star-studded hopefuls to their limits. But this is nothing new to the Team GB Olympian.

Greg appeared on Alexis Conran & Friends on Thursday (February 15) and chatted about how he was forced to retire from long-jump due to his injuries.

Greg said: “My body isn’t what it once was anyway.

“And I had to retire due to injuries anyway. So it’s very tough.”

He also admitted to pushing himself during training and added: “But the problem is things like this then take place and then you deal with it again, which is less than ideal.”

Will Greg Rutherford be returning to sports?

The athlete’s name was reportedly linked to possibly joining Britain’s bobsleigh team for the 2022 Winter Olympics. However, the possibility was apparently derailed when he suffered a shoulder injury.

After being plagued by ankle injuries, Greg retired in 2018. He is well-known for claiming a gold medal in the 2012 Olympics. Greg has also previously bagged gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, 2014 and 2016 European Athletics Championships and 2015 World Athletics Championships.

Greg has brought home several medals during his athletic career (Credit: YouTube)

Was Greg Rutherford on Strictly Come Dancing?

Yes! The field star partnered up with Natalie Lowe in 2016. His series included stars like Ed Balls and Louise Redknapp. Ore Oduba won the series.

Greg has also appeared on The Great Sport Relief Bake Off, and Celebrity MasterChef.

